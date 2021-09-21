Sherwin-Williams Unveiled Its 2022 Color of the Year—and It's the Refreshing Shade We All Need

Right now, it seems everyone is interested in making their home their own personal sanctuary—and this is exactly the energy Sherwin-Williams channeled when selecting its 2022 Color of the Year, Evergreen Fog. A mid-tone gray-green, Evergreen Fog adds depth and interest to a space, while enveloping the room in a soothing hue borrowed from nature. Reminiscent of walks through a misty forest, the color is undeniably calming, yet anything but boring. To learn more about the process behind the paint pick—along with expert advice on working the color into our own homes—we reached out to Sue Wadden, the director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams. Yes, you will feel inspired to repaint your bathroom (or bedroom, or home office) immediately. Consider yourself warned.

Gray-green paint in dining room Credit: Sherwin-Williams

How the Sherwin-Williams 2022 Color of the Year Was Chosen

"We chose Evergreen Fog as the 2022 Color of the Year based on our research of design trends from around the world," says Wadden. "We've been seeing that neutrals are warming up, sustainability and organic living are key design trends, and organic textiles and natural materials are huge in home and design right now," she explains. Evergreen Fog was not only pulled from Mother Nature's color palette, but it also pairs beautifully with natural materials, such as textural linen and wool.

"People are leaning into creative expression and are more open to using color in their homes. Specifically, there's been an uptick in interest in greens, both anecdotally and in Google and Pinterest search trends. The green color family is so diverse and rich, from calming rich sages like Evergreen Fog to earthier tones and more dramatic emeralds," says Wadden. We've observed this trend ourselves, with several shades of sage and olive green appearing throughout the 2021 Real Simple Home.

green-gray office with shelves Credit: Sherwin-Williams

Best Rooms for Evergreen Fog

With a color this versatile, you really can't go wrong. "Evergreen Fog makes a sophisticated backdrop for a home office, is a soothing hue to help relax and unwind in a living room or bedroom, and also would be beautiful as a subtle statement shade in a bathroom," says Wadden. Evergreen Fog lends a quiet sophistication to any space, making it a match for a living room or dining room that you want to feel elegant yet comfortable.

Best Colors to Pair with Evergreen Fog