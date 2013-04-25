5 Quick Painting Tips Everyone Should Know

When it comes to painting a room, there are a lot of decisions to make: finding the right paint color, selecting the finish, and then figuring out where to start painting. Don't worry, the paint pros have you covered. Here are five simple painting tips that will help you achieve a regret-proof painting project. We'll start with choosing the best paint and calculating how many gallons you'll need. Then we'll walk you through the steps of painting a room, from cleaning, to applying painter's tape, to rolling on the final coat. Consult these basic painting tips before your next big home project for a beautiful result you'll want to live with for years.

RELATED: The Right Paint Finish Can Actually Help Your Home Look Cleaner—Here's How