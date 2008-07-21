Real Simple Home Home Improvement Painting Painting Supplies Checklist Painting Supplies Checklist Everything you need for a problem-free paint job: Get ready to roll. Advertisement Save FB Tweet More Pinterest Email Send Text Message Print Illustration of different kinds of paint Credit: Papercut Checklist Tape measure Measure walls first so you'll know how much paint to buy. Typically, one gallon of paint covers 400 square feet. Primer Use a primer with a stain blocker. Stirrer Usually comes free with any paint purchase. Always stir paint before applying. Pouring spout Attach the spout to a gallon of paint and pour without any mess. Five-gallon bucket For big jobs that require multiple gallons of paint, keep the color consistent by mixing all the cans in a large bucket. Screen. Place this inside the bucket to wipe any excess paint off the roller. Roller tray. Use a metal or sturdy plastic tray for smaller projects. Roller cover. A 3/8-inch nap provides the best finish for most interior walls. Angled sash paintbrush. To paint trim, use a two-inch angled brush, which will give you more control. Blue painter's tape. Essential for protecting trim or walls that you don't want to get paint on. Drop cloths Protect furniture with plastic coverings. Place a reusable canvas drop cloth, which is less slippery than plastic, on the floor. Hole filler Quicker than spackling: Dab hole filler into small holes in the wall. Screwdriver Use to loosen any ceiling plates of lighting fixtures and remove switch plates before painting. Sponge Before priming, wash the walls with a few drops of dishwashing detergent mixed with water.