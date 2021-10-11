1 White

Great for: Kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms, exteriors

If you're looking for a color that will brighten up your home, make spaces look and feel bigger and more inviting, you can't go wrong with white. "There is truly only one color that increases—or, better said, does not decrease the value of your home, and that is white," says Anthony Carrino, VP of design at digital real estate platform Welcome Homes.

White is an especially good color for kitchens. "White kitchens are the ultimate crowd-pleasers in my experience," says Wendy McCleery, senior interior designer at Lars Remodeling and Design.

Sticking to a neutral color like a warm white can allow potential buyers to see themselves in a space—something that a bold color might get in the way of. "Painting your house a soft white or neutral will make your home more marketable to the masses, helping it appear larger and like a clean canvas," says Walton. She recommends Benjamin Moore's Chantilly Lace, for a soft white color that can be used on walls, ceilings, cabinets, and other spaces for a clean, crisp look.