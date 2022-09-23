3 Front Door Colors That Could Help Your Home Sell for More, According to Zillow

Even before a buyer steps out of their car, they're already assessing the home. They're examining the lawn, considering the walkway, eyeing the architectural details, and contemplating whether the entryway gives them that "I'm home" feeling. And get this: Recent data from Zillow found that prospective homebuyers are particularly sensitive to the color of the front door. Though a small detail, it makes sense when you think about it.

"The front door is a welcoming point and offers curb appeal," notes Lance Thomas, head designer of Thomas Guy Interiors. "Front door colors can introduce a mood before anyone even walks into the space. Also, many buyers want to purchase a move-in-ready home, and that [technically] starts at the front door."

How a Front Door Impacts Selling Price

While the color of a front door comes down to aesthetics, it can ultimately impact a home's selling price. In fact, that 2022 survey from Zillow found that prospective homebuyers said they'd pay roughly $6,500 more for a home with a desirable paint color. Contrarily, survey participants said they'd pay about $6,500 less for a home if the front door color was viewed as undesirable.

Zillow's survey included 1,549 participants from across the U.S. who either bought a home in the past two years or planned to buy a home in the next two years. The participants were shown an image of a front door to a home along with four images of the home's interior. Participants were shown one of 11 different front door colors, but all the interior images remained the same. They were then asked how much they would be willing to pay for the home. The takeaway is that while paint is a relatively minor factor in the scheme of things, it's clearly something that buyers consider—subconsciously or otherwise—when valuing their potential new home.

"Our behavioral scientists believe it's because buyers are navigating a complex environment with a lot of uncertainty," says Amanda Pendleton, Zillow's home trends expert. "We don't buy homes every day, so our brains are trying to take in a lot of information about a subject we're not familiar with and that's why certain cues like color are more impactful in our decision making."

The 3 Best Colors to Paint Your Front Door

Whether you're preparing to sell your home or simply want to boost curb appeal, these three front door paint colors are considered the best.