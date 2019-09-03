Bring the Blooms Indoors With These Flower-Inspired Paint Colors

Image zoom Michael Burrell, mariannehope/Getty Images

The challenge of picking paint colors isn’t that there aren’t enough options—it’s that there are endless options, so many that you could actually spend forever trying to pick just one. Plus, there’s a huge difference between liking a color or a color family and those shades actually being appropriate for your walls. Lime green might be your go-to for clothes, but it’s a tough color to put on the walls of a home.

Sometimes, though, your favorite colors might actually work on the walls of your home, especially if they can be used in smaller doses as accent colors, trim paint, or other smaller-scale paint applications. Or, if you’re dying to go bold with your paint color choices and have more subdued decor and furnishings, your favorite color—no matter what it is—can work as your wall paint color. This is especially true if your favorite color happens to be the same color as your favorite flower.

There’s something about flowers that makes them an excellent addition to any room. They work very well in vases or indoor planters, of course, but they can also inspire some pretty amazing paint colors. Red is red, but a rose red is something a little extra—especially if rose is your favorite flower. These shades may not work as kitchen cabinet paint colors, but if you want something beyond pastel paint colors or the go-to off-white colors you’ve always known, picking a paint color based on your favorite flower might be the way to go. At the very least, you’ll have a great explanation for why your front door is hot pink (inspired by your favorite bougainvillea, of course).

Read on for nine paint colors inspired by popular flowers—you might just find inspiration for your next big (or small) paint project.