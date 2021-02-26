Paint Your Home Happy: Farrow & Ball's New Paint Collection Is for Those Who Hate Boring White Walls

After a long, snowy (for much of the country) winter with more time spent at home (for many of us) a fresh coat of paint is just what we need to wake up our homes this spring. Want to really infuse your space with energy? Choose one of the happy, California-inspired hues from Farrow & Ball's new collaboration with designer Kelly Wearstler, launching on March 4.

Kelly Wearstler is well-known for her playful takes on high-end interior design, transforming both residential and commercial spaces, like the Santa Monica Proper Hotel. Mixing an elevated sense of style with a free-spirited West Coast attitude, Wearstler is now bringing her signature look to a new collection with Farrow & Ball. Appropriately named The California Collection, the palette includes eight colors: four cheerful hues and four warm neutrals to pair with them. Each of the colors and their names draw inspiration from the Golden State. Take a look at a few favorites, below, then mark your calendar to shop the collection starting on March 4.

Citrona

Named after the lemon trees found in California, Citrona is a vibrant, invigorating shade of yellow. If you're really bold, paint the entire room—but for a burst of energy that won't overwhelm, brush this hue on an accent wall or on one focal piece that you want to make a statement.

Faded Terracotta

Clay, whether introduced via dyed textiles or terracotta vases, is one of the top decor trends right now. Farrow & Ball offers one more way to embrace the trend: brush this sun-faded terracotta color on the wall to warm up any room. Consider using it in a dining room, where it will provide a rosy glow.

Haze

