All the Predictions for Color of the Year 2020, So Far

Image zoom Sherwin-Williams

When the Color of the Year is announced, it’s not a mandate to change out all your paint colors—but it is a predictor of the paint color and decorating trends to come. Many top paint and color companies pick a color of the year 2020 sometime in 2019. Picks from some companies have more sway than others, but any color of the year pick is (at least in part) a sign of what’s to come in the next year.

For 2020 paint colors and trends, so far, things are leaning blue. Blue paint colors account for two of the first four paint colors of the year announced by companies looking to get ahead of 2020. The non-blue colors are softer, more muted shades—not quite pastels, but with the same relaxed appearance as some chalk paint colors. Overall, though, all the colors announced thus far are about building a calmer, more soothing environment in your home, which may mean that creating a comfortable home that energizes and replenishes will be a major theme in the year to come.

If you're planning to paint some part of your home in 2020, these colors of the year can help guide your paint color decisions, or even help you pick out a color scheme for your updated space. If you’re not planning any big home updates—hopefully because you love the look and feel of your space so much that you can’t bear to part with it—it still doesn’t hurt to pay attention to the trending colors of the next year. (We’re of the opinion that one should never turn down paint color inspiration.)

Paint companies and color experts will be announcing their picks for the Color of the Year 2020 throughout the rest of 2019. We’ll be updating this page to include them all, and by the end of 2019, we’ll have a definitive look at the color direction 2020 will take. Read on to see predictions for the Color of the Year 2020 so far.