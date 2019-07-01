5 Paint Colors That Can Actually Help Your Home Look Cleaner

Image zoom Getty Images

White paint or shades in the white color family such as eggshell and ecru are the standard interior paint colors for a reason. They’re neutral and are guaranteed to work with any style home or decor. While it’s impossible to really go wrong with light paint colors, white paint isn’t necessarily the best choice for every room, though.

A major problem with light interior paint colors is that they have a tendency to scuff. If you have children, pets, or a lot of people coming in and out of your home, the wall paint can end up being difficult to maintain. Kicking off a shoe, moving a piece of furniture, or even trying to install a floating shelf or art can lead to an easily damaged or dirty-looking wall. While Magic Erasers ($7; amazon.com) and touch-up cans are great for regular maintenance, if they become a way of life, it’s time to consider re-painting your walls a different color.

If you find you constantly need to clean your walls, interior designer Alexis Rodgers of Home With Alexis suggests installing wainscoting as an alternative to drywall, in addition to a hardier paint color. “Not only is it easier to clean, but it elevates the areas that may have otherwise lacked architectural interest,” she says. “Wainscoting goes a long way in adding to the appeal of a clean, classic home.”

If wainscoting isn’t an option, the ideal alternative to white paint is a neutral that will help a room look both large and bright. Keep in mind that no matter what interior paint color you use, preparation is key. It’s important to properly prime the wall and apply enough layers of paint. A quality application will not only increase the lifespan of the paint but also make it easier to keep it neat-looking. And once you have your paint color picked out, make sure you're choosing the best finish. It's not just the color, but also the sheen, of the paint that determines how clean or dirty your walls look.

No matter where you need to paint, here are five interior paint colors that provide a better alternative than white.

RELATED: 7 Striking Paint Colors That Give Rooms Plenty of Personality