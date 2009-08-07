The creative palettes in this story are recommended by Amy Wax, author of Can’t Fail Color Themes (Creative Homeowner, $20, amazon.com); Kristan Cunningham, host of HGTV’s Design on a Dime; and Leatrice Eiseman of the Pantone Color Institute. Decorating tip: Of the trios of colors that follow, choose one for the walls, then use the other two shades for accents and trim.





