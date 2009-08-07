Cheerful Paint Color Combos for Kids’ Rooms

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Mark Lund
Think beyond pink and blue for a space that's fresh and fun.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Meet the Experts

Mark Lund

The creative palettes in this story are recommended by Amy Wax, author of Can’t Fail Color Themes (Creative Homeowner, $20, amazon.com); Kristan Cunningham, host of HGTV’s Design on a Dime; and Leatrice Eiseman of the Pantone Color Institute. Decorating tip: Of the trios of colors that follow, choose one for the walls, then use the other two shades for accents and trim.


Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Berry Blast

Grant Cornett

Vivid hues of citrus, berry, and sky blue make a bright but not saccharine palette.

Mimosa, Strawberry Ice, and Little Boy Blue by Pantone EuroLux Interior ($40 a liter, pantone.com).

3 of 6

Candy Land

Grant Cornett

Chocolate brown mixed with candy colors creates an irresistible kid's room.

Lavendula, Absinthe Green, and Chipmunk Brown from Pantone EuroLux Interior ($40 a liter, pantone.com).

Advertisement

4 of 6

Tropical Crush

Grant Cornett

Island colors evoke the endless sunshine of a tropical vacation.

Jamaican Aqua, Yellow Rain Coat, and California Lilac from Benjamin Moore Natura ($50 a gallon, benjaminmoore.com).

5 of 6

Citrus Blast

Grant Cornett

Juicy hues of orange, lemon, and blueberry create an energizing atmosphere with a modern edge.

Tangelo, Tropical Cabana, and American Cheese by Benjamin Moore Natura ($50 a gallon, benjaminmoore.com).

6 of 6

Green Peace

Grant Cornett

Taking inspiration from the natural world, grass green, sunshine yellow, and tree-bark brown make a surprisingly sophisticated statement.

Asparagus, Golden Glow, and Jute from Olympic Paints Premium Interior ($17 a gallon, olympic.com).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple