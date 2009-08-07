Cheerful Paint Color Combos for Kids’ Rooms
Meet the Experts
The creative palettes in this story are recommended by Amy Wax, author of Can’t Fail Color Themes (Creative Homeowner, $20, amazon.com); Kristan Cunningham, host of HGTV’s Design on a Dime; and Leatrice Eiseman of the Pantone Color Institute. Decorating tip: Of the trios of colors that follow, choose one for the walls, then use the other two shades for accents and trim.
Berry Blast
Vivid hues of citrus, berry, and sky blue make a bright but not saccharine palette.
Mimosa, Strawberry Ice, and Little Boy Blue by Pantone EuroLux Interior ($40 a liter, pantone.com).
Candy Land
Chocolate brown mixed with candy colors creates an irresistible kid's room.
Lavendula, Absinthe Green, and Chipmunk Brown from Pantone EuroLux Interior ($40 a liter, pantone.com).
Tropical Crush
Island colors evoke the endless sunshine of a tropical vacation.
Jamaican Aqua, Yellow Rain Coat, and California Lilac from Benjamin Moore Natura ($50 a gallon, benjaminmoore.com).
Citrus Blast
Juicy hues of orange, lemon, and blueberry create an energizing atmosphere with a modern edge.
Tangelo, Tropical Cabana, and American Cheese by Benjamin Moore Natura ($50 a gallon, benjaminmoore.com).
Green Peace
Taking inspiration from the natural world, grass green, sunshine yellow, and tree-bark brown make a surprisingly sophisticated statement.
Asparagus, Golden Glow, and Jute from Olympic Paints Premium Interior ($17 a gallon, olympic.com).