These Are the Best-Selling Paint Colors, According to Top Paint Companies
Here are the hues that keep flying off the shelves.
Painting a room is a big decision—after all, it's one you'll probably have to live with for years. And while sometimes a bold, unexpected hue is the right choice for a room, other times you want a color that's guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser. Here's one way to find a paint color you (and everyone else) will love: check out the best-selling paint colors, according to top paint companies. Luckily, all of the major paint brands below have revealed their most popular and top-selling colors. From a pretty shade of off-white, to a best-selling blue, you can't go wrong with one of these hues. Those tough paint color decisions just got a lot easier.
1
Antique White by Glidden
This soft, warm white makes a beautiful, neutral wall color, and is also a popular trim color. If you're looking for a shade of white that's creamy rather than crisp, Antique White is a winner.
2
Penthouse by Clare
A newcomer to the paint industry, Clare sends cans of paint and all the supplies you'll need directly to your door. With just 55 colors to choose from, Clare is making the entire process of picking a paint much easier. Of the 55 colors, one stylish, versatile greige stands as the fan favorite: Penthouse.
3
Surf Camp by Backdrop
Another innovative, direct-to-consumer paint company, Backdrop has quickly gained a following among Instagrammers and designers. Backdrop's best-selling paint color, Surf Camp, is a compliment-collecting shade of dark blue with green undertones.
4
White Dove by Benjamin Moore
A classic soft white, Benjamin Moore's White Dove is frequently spotted on trim and molding, but it also works beautifully as a wall color. It's perhaps no surprise that the company's most popular shade of white is also a favorite among interior designers.
5
Delicate White by PPG
If a cool, crisp white is more your style, opt for PPG's Delicate White, a true winter white without any undertone. It can be used as a main wall color or a bright trim color.
6
Black by Behr
Behr's best-selling hue, Black, is a popular trim color, but it can also be used as a moody and modern wall color. In a brightly lit room with full sun, the hue reads as a deep gray. The runner-up, Swiss Coffee, is a beautiful off-white with just a hint of gray.
7
All White by Farrow & Ball
On the hunt for a true white, without warm or cool undertones? Introducing Farrow & Ball's All White. Pair this best-seller with white trim in a complimentary shade, or up the contrast with black or blue trim.
8
Agreeable Gray by Sherwin-Williams
The name says it all: this best-selling gray is well-loved, goes with everything, and looks good in just about every home.
