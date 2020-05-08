Here are the tools that are worth the money—plus the gimmicks to avoid.

11 Painting Tools You Need (and 5 You Don’t), According to a Paint Pro

When it comes to painting tools, if it sounds too good to be true, then it usually is. There’s really no substitute for quality painting tools, adequate preparation, and careful work. “One of the easiest things to remember about paint tools is that you get what you pay for,” says Lou Manfredini, home expert for Ace Hardware. “The biggest mistake I see homeowners make is that they buy cheap tools that don’t give them good results, or they buy cheap paint—then they end up with a poor finished product.” Here are some of his favorite must-have paint products for a flawless finish. We've broken it down into three categories: the 11 painting tools everyone should own, four that will help with necessary wall repairs, and the five painting products you can probably do without.

RELATED: 7 Common Painting Mistakes to Avoid