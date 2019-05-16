16 Gorgeous Home Office Paint Colors That Can Help You Be More Productive and Less Stressed
These are the best hues for the hustle.
Once upon a time, having a space to fill with home office ideas was a luxury. Most people already had a cubicle at the office, so an additional place to get work done felt super fancy—more of a splurge than a necessity. But as more and more people are burning the midnight oil to work on their side hustles or are leaving conventional nine-to-five jobs to become their own boss, carving out some space for a home office—and setting aside time for some home office organization—is now all-but necessary.
But while you might’ve picked out a comfortable swivel chair and an inspirational quote to hang over your desk, you may be stumped by which home office paint color to use. Not only can the paint colors of your office make or break its overall aesthetic, but it can also help kickstart creativity, boost productivity, and keep stress at bay—just like how the right interior paint colors can help transform your space.
To help choose the best office paint colors, we asked a handful of experts to share their picks for every type of home office worker.
1
The Best Office Paint Colors to Keep You From Dozing Off Mid-Meeting
Let’s face it: We’ve all dialed into a really boring conference call, complete with confusing jargon and spreadsheets that look like they were written in another language. And if you have yet to down your morning coffee, you may feel yourself dozing off mid-presentation. These colors will add a jolt of energy to your walls—no neutral paint colors here.
Red
“Red is often described as vibrant and intense,” explains Julien Chapuis, CEO of Ressource Americas. “It is often seen as a very exciting color, evoking love, strong emotions, and warmth, [and] orange shades are found to increase oxygen supply to the brain, stimulating brain activity.”
Chapuis recommends Cleopatre NR03, Moorish Red HC55, and Mikado POP07.
Coral
“If Pop was a person, you’d want them at your party,” says Nicole Gibbons, interior designer and founder of paint company Clare. “Playful, punchy, coral-y, it’s a vibrant pop of color that adds to any space.”
Yellow
“Light and dark affect our circadian rhythm,” explains Lisa Rickert, CEO and creative director of Jolie Home. “If you are struggling to stay awake during the work day, bring a touch of sunshine into your office. Our Marigold [pictured] is a balanced yellow-orange that is bound to keep you awake and cheerful.”
Not ready to paint your entire space in a bright, bold hue? Consider an accent wall a happy medium.
2
The Best Home Office Paint Color for Meetings
Yellow
Just because you don’t have a traditional office space doesn’t mean you won’t hold meetings. Whether your trusty intern clocks in every day or you invite your investors over for lunch, your home office is open to everyone and anyone. Give your space a warm and welcoming attitude with a cheery yellow.
“Yellow sparks feelings of joy, will inspire optimism, and helps our brains to think positively and creatively,” says Annie Sloan, color expert and creator of Chalk Paint. “English Yellow [pictured] is my brightest, zingiest yellow, and ideal if your meetings tend to run on!”
3
The Best Office Colors to Channel Positive Vibes
At first glance, working from home seems like a dream. Not only do you get to avoid a time-consuming commute, but you can also stay in your sweats all day long. There is a downside, though. With no co-workers to have water cooler chats with or space to separate work and life, having a home office can be isolating—more so if it’s a small space. (These small office ideas can help with that.) That’s exactly why it’s so important to design your office with positive vibes in mind—and these home office paint colors can help.
Yellow
“I’m a huge advocate for using color to channel positive vibes in any space—especially in your home office, where you can spend most of your day,” says Gibbons. “Yellow is associated with cheeriness, and Golden Hour is the perfect warm hue—not too bold or bright.”
Blush
“Zen [pictured] offers subtle blush undertones to stimulate joy and happiness,” Rickert explains. “This color is included in our white range, which reflects light, also enhancing positivity.”
4
The Best Home Office Colors to Boost Productivity
Do us a favor and take a look at your to-do list. Is it an endless scroll of tasks? Does one glance at your list give you a headache? Take a deep breath; it’s going to be okay, with a little time-management prowess. Scheduling your time efficiently and banning social media from your office are two ways to increase your productivity, but the following office paint colors can give you an extra boost.
Green
“Green—like Velours Tilleul I26—is nature's color. It’s considered energizing, cheerful, health-giving, and refreshing, which is a perfect choice to boost productivity,” Chapuis says. “Green also is known for improving concentration and reading ability.”
Magenta
“Warm vivid colors can energize and stimulate activity and movement,” Rickert says. “My absolute favorite is Jolie Paint in Hibiscus because it is a modern bold pink that uses magenta pigment, which allows it to be chic and sophisticated instead of feeling kitsch.”
Blue
“If your job requires long stretches of focused time, choose a fresh, bright blue like Nairobi Blue,” Gibbons says. “Blue is universally known as a productive color that can help you stay focused on the task at hand.”
“My office is painted in Napoleonic Blue [pictured], which is a high energy, bright blue packed full of pigment,” Sloan says. “It’s a vivid, high energy color which feeds my energy and helps me maintain focus over a typically long working day.”
5
The Best Office Paint Colors to De-Stress
We’re not going to sugarcoat it for you: Between that looming deadline and completing everything on your to do list, there’s a good chance your job is seriously stressful. Sure, the color of your walls will not squash stress once and for all, but it will give your home office a more peaceful vibe.
“Blue-greens and soft grays can feel especially tranquil and give your eyes a place to rest when they need a break from your screen,” Gibbons says.
These expert-approved soothing tones can let your walls give you a gentle reminder to slow down and take a deep breath every once in a while.
Blue
“Blue is a color often found in nature such as the sky and the ocean,” Chapuis says, pointing to serene hues such as Bleu Nuage S09. “It is for this reason that blue has a calm and serene effect that can promote relaxation. Blue is considered the most stable color, peaceful and tranquil.”
“Muted blues are known to be calming, so if you work in a high stress environment, a great choice would be Jolie Paint in Misty Cove [pictured] as your wall color,” Rickert says.
Gray
“Chill is a cool, barely there gray with a slightly green undertone, perfect for creating a calming space to get your work done,” Gibbons says.
6
The Best Color for a Multi-Purpose Office
Gray
Not everyone will be able to dedicate an entire room to their home office, so there’s a good chance it’s sharing square footage with your bedroom or living room. If you’re working with a multi-purpose space, opt for a versatile gray.
“Paris Grey [pictured] on the walls is effortlessly cool and neutral enough to allow for almost any and every furniture or design style,” Sloan says.
Even Sloan will admit that gray can look a little lackluster and—dare we say it?—corporate. To infuse some personality into your space, she recommends using different paint colors to create the illusion of paneled walls.