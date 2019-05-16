16 Gorgeous Home Office Paint Colors That Can Help You Be More Productive and Less Stressed

The Best Office Paint Colors to Keep You From Dozing Off Mid-Meeting

Let’s face it: We’ve all dialed into a really boring conference call, complete with confusing jargon and spreadsheets that look like they were written in another language. And if you have yet to down your morning coffee, you may feel yourself dozing off mid-presentation. These colors will add a jolt of energy to your walls—no neutral paint colors here.

Red

“Red is often described as vibrant and intense,” explains Julien Chapuis, CEO of Ressource Americas. “It is often seen as a very exciting color, evoking love, strong emotions, and warmth, [and] orange shades are found to increase oxygen supply to the brain, stimulating brain activity.”

Chapuis recommends Cleopatre NR03, Moorish Red HC55, and Mikado POP07.

Coral

“If Pop was a person, you’d want them at your party,” says Nicole Gibbons, interior designer and founder of paint company Clare. “Playful, punchy, coral-y, it’s a vibrant pop of color that adds to any space.”

Yellow

“Light and dark affect our circadian rhythm,” explains Lisa Rickert, CEO and creative director of Jolie Home. “If you are struggling to stay awake during the work day, bring a touch of sunshine into your office. Our Marigold [pictured] is a balanced yellow-orange that is bound to keep you awake and cheerful.”

Not ready to paint your entire space in a bright, bold hue? Consider an accent wall a happy medium.