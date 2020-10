The Best Blue Paint Colors for Every Room in Your House

It’s nearly impossible to go wrong when you use blue paint to give your walls a refresh. There are so many different shades of blue paint to choose from and each gives its own unique vibe to a space. But no matter what color you pick, any blue hue is guaranteed to elevate a room.While blue paint can be a bold choice, it doesn't have to be. It can be an easy alternative to a neutral wall. For example, in a room filled with white or gray furniture, a paint that is the same color will look boring. So skip the classic grays, whites, and even yellows and go for blue instead.If you’re considering painting with a darker shade of blue but are afraid to take the plunge, consider painting just one accent wall. Blue paint is also a great choice for window trims and moldings, and can make built-in bookshelves and cabinets pop against light colored walls.Another way to use blue paint in your decorating scheme is to consider shades with blue undertones that overlap with other colors. There are many shades of blue that could almost be considered gray, green, or even off-white.Here are some of the best paint colors for every room in your home, from pale blues to deep blue-green paint colors and every shade in between. Whether you’re painting interiors or exteriors, there’s at least one shade of blue paint that can get the job done beautifully.