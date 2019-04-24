The Best Blue Paint Colors for Every Room in Your House
While blue paint can be a bold choice, it doesn't have to be. It can be an easy alternative to a neutral wall. For example, in a room filled with white or gray furniture, a paint that is the same color will look boring. So skip the classic grays, whites, and even yellows and go for blue instead.
If you’re considering painting with a darker shade of blue but are afraid to take the plunge, consider painting just one accent wall. Blue paint is also a great choice for window trims and moldings, and can make built-in bookshelves and cabinets pop against light colored walls.
Another way to use blue paint in your decorating scheme is to consider shades with blue undertones that overlap with other colors. There are many shades of blue that could almost be considered gray, green, or even off-white.
Here are some of the best paint colors for every room in your home, from pale blues to deep blue-green paint colors and every shade in between. Whether you’re painting interiors or exteriors, there’s at least one shade of blue paint that can get the job done beautifully.
Living Room: French Blue by Jolie Paint
This classic baby blue is almost neutral but provides a brightness that true neutral colors don’t.
To buy: $40; joliehome.com.
Living Room:French Coast by EasyCare Paint
According to lifestyle expert and EasyCare brand ambassador Camille Styles, this color “brings peace and order into a room, so will help balance out your living room, which is typically a busy space.”
To buy: $37; truevaluepaint.com.
Living Room:Agreeable Grey by Sherwin Williams
Interior designer Alexis Rodgers of Home With Alexis loves this color. “Cut down to 20 percent of its original formula, it’s the palest of blue-gray paint colors, and the perfect choice for an update when carrying the same color throughout the home,” she says.
To buy: From $38.50; sherwin-williams.com.
Kitchen: Classic Navy by Jolie Paint
Classic Navy is one of the best blue paint colors for the kitchen, but it can also work in any room of the home. The dark shade provides a beautiful contrast to metallic hardware, appliances, and other accessories.
To buy: $40; joliehome.com.
Kitchen: Fragrant Bouquet by EasyCare Paint
Styles calls this color “bright, bold, and fresh” and says “it opens up your space by inviting in natural light.” Fragrant Bouquet is particularly good for small kitchens.
To buy: $37; truevaluepaint.com.
Dining Room: Hail Navy by Benjamin Moore
“These dark blue walls create a dramatic first impression, yet never go out of style,” Rodgers says. “I love the crisp, clean contrast of the dark walls against the white woodwork.”
To buy: From $43; store.benjaminmoore.com.
Dining Room: Deep Lagoon by Jolie Home
If you love a dark wall, Deep Lagoon will make a big impact. This shade of blue-green paint isn’t just warm, it’s also sophisticated.
To buy: $40; joliehome.com.
Bathroom: Loyal Blue by Sherwin Williams
Rodgers calls Loyal Blue “preppy, youthful, and fun.” Of all the blue paint colors for bathrooms, this is an easy choice!
To buy: From $38; sherwin-williams.com.
Bathroom: On Tour by Backdrop
This soft, pale blue provides a neutral contrast to dark linens and cabinetry. It can also help to create a bright and sanctuary-like vibe.
To buy: $49; backdrophome.com.
Bathroom: Slate by Jolie Home
With gray undertones, Slate is ideal for a range of bathroom styles from modern, to contemporary. It provides a beautiful backdrop to a white claw foot tub, particularly if the floor has marble tile.
To buy: $40; joliehome.com.
Bedroom: Summer Friday by Clare
Finding the right blue paint color for bedrooms can be a challenge, but Summer Friday is a no-brainer. This hue is easy, breezy, and relaxing. It looks best contrasted with white or neutral color bed linens or furniture.
To buy: $49; clare.com.
Bedroom: Blue Ground by Farrow & Ball
This color is great for either an accent wall, trim, or perhaps even a stylish barn door in the bedroom. Blue Ground can work for a variety of styles from modern farmhouse to contemporary.
To buy: From $110; farrow-ball.com.
Guest Room: Champion Cobalt by Benjamin Moore
Champion Cobalt is one of the top colors trending on ColorReader, a useful device that scans colors to identify corresponding shades of paint. This splashy blue creates a fun yet peaceful vibe for your guests.
To buy: From $80; store.benjaminmoore.com.
Guest Room: Tally Ho by EasyCare Paint
“I always want my guests to feel at ease when staying with me,” Styles says. “Tally Ho’s cool undertones will make your guest room feel crisp, clean, and inviting.”
To buy: $37; truevaluepaint.com.
Kids Room: Borrowed Light by Farrow & Ball
“The name alludes to the overall effect of this color. Walls painted in Borrowed Light will glow a soft, sky blue even when deprived of natural light. It works in kids' rooms just as nicely as it does in living rooms,” Rodgers says.
To buy: From $110; farrow-ball.com.
Kids Room: Santorini by Jolie Home
Santorini is a rich shade inspired by the waters of the Mediterranean. It looks beautiful paired with white or even dark wood furniture and accessories.
To buy: $40; joliehome.com.
Front Door: Scuba Green by Benjamin Moore
“It is a minty blue, full of energy and positive associations,” Rodgers says. “I painted a residential front door that had formerly looked like a commercial building's security back entrance, as in, horribly uninviting. The Scuba Green color transformed it into the most fun and vibrant set of doors.”
To buy: From $43; store.benjaminmoore.com.
Front Door: Gentlemen’s Blue by Jolie Home
This dark blue makes your front door not only stand out, but it can also help to hide dirt and weathering.
To buy: $40; joliehome.com.