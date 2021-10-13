The Benjamin Moore Color of the Year 2022 Is Here—and It's One of Our All-Time Favorites

Over the past year, shades of sage and olive green have found their way into stylish homes (and gardens!) across the country. Not only did the designers behind this year's Real Simple Home include complex shades of green in several rooms throughout the house, but silvery greens were a big gardening trend as ethereal moon gardens grew in popularity. The developing trend became official today with the reveal of the Benjamin Moore Color of the Year 2022: October Mist (1495). A muted shade of sage green, this calming color was chosen as a canvas for the Color Trends 2022 Palette.

This year's Benjamin Moore Color of the Year looks beautiful all on its own—we could see it in a spa-like bathroom or creative home office—but we're even more excited about the hue as a jumping off point for the other 13 colors in the trends palette. When paired with Mysterious, a rich charcoal gray, October Mist gains depth and creates a sophisticated combination for a living room or dining room. When matched up with Hint of Violet, the pastel pairing creates a sweet backdrop for a kid's bedroom. The good news is, with a color as versatile as October Mist, it works in almost every style home and coordinates with a wide range of colors. The only downside: it's almost impossible to leave the paint store with just one gallon of October Mist without feeling inspired to grab another gallon of Wild Flower or Fernwood Green or Morning Dew to go with it.

The increased connection between the Benjamin Moore Color of the Year and the trends palette isn't a coincidence, but a product of the team's process. This year, much more of the team's brainstorming for Color of the Year happened remotely and on one virtual moodboard, a flower became an important symbol. "One of the team members was doing this floral study and thinking about how the stem of a flower serves as a metaphor for how we approach bringing color into the home," says Andrea Magno, the director of color marketing and development at Benjamin Moore. Similar to a stem, green hues can be used as a bridge to bolder or paler colors, allowing the design to blossom.

Benjamin Moore's Color of the Year selection follows Sherwin-Williams announcement of Evergreen Fog, a slightly darker shade of sage green, as its pick for 2022. The slowly emerging trend is now a full-blown craze. We'll all be holding our breath as we await Pantone's verdict, expected later this year. But let us be the first to say, we won't be surprised or one bit disappointed if they, too, select a soothing shade of sage.

Color Pairings With October Mist

sage green and lavender paint in bedroom Credit: Benjamin Moore

October Mist and Hint of Violet

When matched together in pastel form, complementary colors green and violet look stylish yet understated. In this bedroom, October Mist and Hint of Violet brushed on the back of the alcoves act as accent walls, while the white space provides a pause so the colors still feel subdued.

Attic office with sage green walls Credit: Benjamin Moore

October Mist and Collector's Item

Another developing paint color trend is the increasing popularity of beige. Rather than crisp white walls and trim, many are opting for the warm and welcoming look of off-white and alabaster shades. In this creative attic office, October Mist pairs harmoniously with a sloped ceiling and window trim painted in Collector's Item.

Sage green October Mist paint in living room with charcoal sofa: Benjamin Moore Color of the Year 2022, October Mist Credit: Benjamin Moore

October Mist and Dark Gray