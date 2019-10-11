Benjamin Moore Unveils Its 2020 Color of the Year—and It's the Happy Hue We've Been Waiting For
Here's how to use this versatile color all over your house, including on kitchen cabinets.
Last night, Benjamin Moore revealed its much-anticipated 2020 Color of the Year, introducing First Light (2102-70), a soft, rosy hue that breathes optimism and energy into a room. A marked departure from the 2019 Color of the Year, Metropolitan, a stylish "greige" that is quiet and subdued, First Light is a color that the company describes as "blooming with potential" and is the "backdrop for a bright new decade." Fortunately, this happy hue is still neutral enough to work in almost any room in your home, and it plays nicely with a range of colors, particularly the nine other hues Benjamin Moore has included in its Color Trends 2020 Palette. Want to take the guesswork out of painting? You can't go wrong with one of the pro-approved paints in this palette, and let First Light be the star of the show.
"First Light 2102-70 has advanced the color pink into a flattering alternative to go-to neutrals," Andrea Magno, Director, Color Marketing & Development at Benjamin Moore, told Real Simple. And since it can work as a neutral, it can be introduced into almost any space. "As a color you can live with from morning to night, First Light 2102-70 is gorgeous in any room—bringing softness to a living room, a beautiful glow to a dining room, or a refreshing wash of blush for an office or bedroom. Even as a ceiling color, there are numerous ways First Light 2102-70 can make its way into the home," Magno says.
First Light is the optimistic, forward-looking color we were waiting for, yet it also feels familiar. Following in the footsteps of the Millennial Pink craze, First Light carries the blush trend well into 2020.
Just in case you need any more motivation to pick up that paintbrush, here's how First Light glows all over the house, from the living room, to the dining room—to yes, even the kitchen cabinets. Happy painting!
Blush Pink Living Room
In a living room with lots of natural light to start, this uplifting hue brightens the room even more. Because First Light falls somewhere in between both warm and cool, it can work with a wide range of colors, from a sophisticated gray like Thunder, to a deep, earthy hue like Cushing Green. Since First Light is so versatile, you can easily introduce it as an accent wall in your living room, without having to repaint the entire room.
On Kitchen Cabinets
Blush may not be the first color you think of to paint your kitchen cabinets, but after seeing First Light in this charming kitchen, you may just be convinced.
Blush Bedding
This shade of pink works for more than just paint—consider some blush pink bedding, a throw blanket, or pillow covers you can easily swap out.
A Rosy Dining Room
In this living room, First Light pairs beautifully with both natural wood tones and shiny brass accents.