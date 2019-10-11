Benjamin Moore Unveils Its 2020 Color of the Year—and It's the Happy Hue We've Been Waiting For

Image zoom Getty Images / Zelimir Zarkovic

Last night, Benjamin Moore revealed its much-anticipated 2020 Color of the Year, introducing First Light (2102-70), a soft, rosy hue that breathes optimism and energy into a room. A marked departure from the 2019 Color of the Year, Metropolitan, a stylish "greige" that is quiet and subdued, First Light is a color that the company describes as "blooming with potential" and is the "backdrop for a bright new decade." Fortunately, this happy hue is still neutral enough to work in almost any room in your home, and it plays nicely with a range of colors, particularly the nine other hues Benjamin Moore has included in its Color Trends 2020 Palette. Want to take the guesswork out of painting? You can't go wrong with one of the pro-approved paints in this palette, and let First Light be the star of the show.

"First Light 2102-70 has advanced the color pink into a flattering alternative to go-to neutrals," Andrea Magno, Director, Color Marketing & Development at Benjamin Moore, told Real Simple. And since it can work as a neutral, it can be introduced into almost any space. "As a color you can live with from morning to night, First Light 2102-70 is gorgeous in any room—bringing softness to a living room, a beautiful glow to a dining room, or a refreshing wash of blush for an office or bedroom. Even as a ceiling color, there are numerous ways First Light 2102-70 can make its way into the home," Magno says.

First Light is the optimistic, forward-looking color we were waiting for, yet it also feels familiar. Following in the footsteps of the Millennial Pink craze, First Light carries the blush trend well into 2020.

Just in case you need any more motivation to pick up that paintbrush, here's how First Light glows all over the house, from the living room, to the dining room—to yes, even the kitchen cabinets. Happy painting!

