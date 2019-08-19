Behr Just Unveiled Its 2020 Paint Color of the Year—5 Ways to Use It in Your Home Right Now

Image zoom Behr

While some people anticipate exciting life changes or freshly made resolutions for a new year, DIY-ers and the design-obsessed look forward to color and paint trend predictions. Whether you’re a professional designer or simply a home decor fanatic, a well-thought Color of the Year can set the tone for many projects.

As you anxiously await Pantone’s color of the year for 2020, Behr Paint just unveiled its own version. Drumroll, please! The Behr 2020 Color of the Year is a calming, restorative, and meadow-inspired yellow-green called Back to Nature, and it might be Behr’s most versatile Color of the Year yet, according to Erika Woelfel, Behr’s vice president of color and creative services.

Riffing off the human desire to escape to the wilderness for a sense of serenity and connection with nature, Back to Nature is a hue designed to inspire these very feelings. And incorporating this color into your home is one of the easiest ways to bring the outside inside as the subtle shade is literally “nature’s neutral,” as Woelfel describes.

The entire Color of the Year process takes about a year, which includes looking at different color and furniture trends at home shows and taking inspiration from travel destinations, cuisine, fashion, and consumers’ favorite paint colors.

“What we’re seeing when we dig through the analytics of paint sales is that people are focusing on grays and whites, but also blues and greens are still the top color families,” she said. “It’s because they’re easy to use—these colors are both masculine and feminine. They’re timeless, ageless, and genderless.”

Earlier this June, Behr also revealed its 2020 Color Trends palette, which includes Back to Nature and 14 other complementary colors. While Back To Nature was made to mix and match with all of the colors of the Trends palette, Woelfel said she has one shade in particular that’s her favorite to match with the faint green.

“I would say Bubble Shell (a warm, dusty pink) because it’s actually the direct opposite of the color wheel of Back To Nature, making it more of a warm-to-cool play,” she said. “We’re seeing so much of that color in fashion right now, translating into all different types of styles, and it feels less formal and more fun. But if you’re going for something that feels a little more monochromatic, pair it with Secret Meadow, which is a darker green.”

Because of its versatility, Woelfel couldn’t name just one place where Back to Nature would look best in your home. “While I could use it everywhere in the house as it’s appropriate for any space, I would say to use it especially in either a living room or a bedroom just because it creates that relaxed, tranquil state that so many of us are looking for that comes from the lifestyle trend of mindful living,” she said. “You can probably start at the front door and move through the entire house using it, and that’s one of the main reasons we landed on Back to Nature. It’s so versatile and works with many different styles—from modern styling to something that feels more traditional.”

If you’re ready to trade the traditional neutrals in your home for a color that truly brings a feeling of natural tranquility indoors, below are five ways to instantly add a splash of Back To Nature into your house.