Whether you're dealing with a major winter blizzard, a summer hurricane, or a non-weather-related kind of event, being prepared to go without power for a time can mean the difference between an inconvenience and a whole lot of stress. Prep for potential power outages by keeping your mobile phone charged, your gas tank filled, and having carbon monoxide detectors with battery backup on each level of your home. Beyond that, the American Red Cross recommends keeping a three-day supply of non-perishable food on hand and at least one gallon of water per person per day. Finally, have a Plan B in place for family members who require electricity for medical reasons. Follow the lists below for what to do when the power goes out, so you're prepared for power outages whenever they happen.