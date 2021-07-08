PSA: You Should Be Changing Your Ceiling Fan's Direction in the Summer

Fans should turn counterclockwise in the summer.

Running your fan with the blades moving counterclockwise helps create a downdraft, pushing cooler air down toward you. That breeze is like a "wind chill," which can allow you turn up your air conditioning thermostat, but still feel comfortable. According to Hunter Fans, that can help you save 47 percent on your cooling costs.

Note: Running the fan only helps you save energy when people are in the room to enjoy the wind chill effect—so don't leave it running all day when people aren't home.