2 Million Dehumidifiers Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

They include big-name brands like Honeywell, Amana, Friedrich, and Whirlpool. See if your dehumidifier is on the list.

By Lisa Milbrand
August 06, 2021
More than two million dehumidifiers were recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, after they overheated and caused fires in 107 separate incidents.

The dehumidifiers, which were manufactured by New Widetech in China but sold under a number of brand names, were sold at stores including Lowes, Costco, Walmart, Menards, and other retailers, between February 2009 to August 2017.

If you have one of the affected products, you can call New Widetech at 877-251-1512 between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.recallrtr.com/nwtdehumidifier or http://www.newwidetech.com/en/. You will get a prorated refund, based on the age of the dehumidifier.

You can see the list of impacted models below, or visit the CSPC website for photos of the affected models.

BRAND

MODEL NUMBERS

AeonAir

RDH30EB, RDH30EB-1, RDH45EB, RDH45EB-1, RDH60EB, RDH70EB, RDH70EB-1, RDH70EDP, WDH-945EL, WDH-945EL-1

Amana

D930M, D935M, D945E, D950EP, D965E, D965E-E, D970E-E, D970EP, D974E, DM70E-E

ArcticAire (Danby)

ADR30A2G, ADR50A2G, ADR70A2C, ADR70A2G

Classic (Danby/Home Hardware Stores)

3824-527, 3824-527-1

Commercial Cool

CJ30M, CJ35M, CJ50E, CJ70E, CJ70EP, CK50E

Danby

DDR45A3GDB, DDR70A3GDB

Danby Designer

DDR60RGDD

Danby Premiere

DDR25E, DDR25E-1, DDR30A1GP, DDR30A2GP, DDR30E, DDR30E-1, DDR30E-2, DDR45A1GP, DDR45A2GP, DDR45A3GP, DDR45E, DDR45E-1, DDR5009REE, DDR5009REE-1, DDR5011, DDR5011-1, DDR50A1GP, DDR50A2GP, DDR6009REE, DDR6009REE-1, DDR60A1GP, DDR60A2GP, DDR60A3GP, DDR7009REE, DDR7009REE-1, DDR70A1GP, DDR70A2GP

De'Longhi

DD30P, DD40P, DD40PCA, DD45, DD45E, DD45P, DD45PE, DD50P, DD50PC, DD50PE, DD50PSC, DD50PSCE, DD70PE,

Also: DDX45PE, DDX50PE, DDX70PE (only units with serial numbers from 721 25 900053 P000001 through 721 25 900053 P000549)

Edgestar

DEP500WP, DEP501WP, DEP700WP, DEP701WP

Friedrich

D25ANP, D25BNP, D25D, D25DA, D50AP, D50BP, D50BP-A, D50D, D70BP, D70BP-A, D70AP, D70BP, D70D

Generations (Danby)

GDR5011BL, GDR50A1C, GDR50A2C

Haier

HEN70ETFP, HEN70ETFP-E, HM50EP, HM70EP

Honeywell (JMATEK/AirTek)

DH45W (serial numbers between 1501/000001 and 1501/000924)

DH50W (serial numbers between 1412/000001 and 1412/000850, 1501/000001 and 1501/002774, 1503/002775 and 1503/005170, 1504/005171 and 1504/006546)

DH70W (serial numbers between 1412/000001 and 1412/001020, 1501/000001 and 1501/003798, 1503/003799 and 1503/008436, 1504/008437 and 1504/012070)

Idylis

0526011, 0526051

Ivation

IVADH30PW, IVADH70PW

perfect aire

1PED30, 1PED50, 1PED50S, 1PED70, 1PEDP50, 1PEDP70, PADP50, PADP70

SuperClima

DW30M

Whirlpool

WDH70EAPW

Whynter

RPD-302W, RPD-503SP, RPD702WP
