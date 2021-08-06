2 Million Dehumidifiers Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

They include big-name brands like Honeywell, Amana, Friedrich, and Whirlpool. See if your dehumidifier is on the list.

More than two million dehumidifiers were recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, after they overheated and caused fires in 107 separate incidents.

The dehumidifiers, which were manufactured by New Widetech in China but sold under a number of brand names, were sold at stores including Lowes, Costco, Walmart, Menards, and other retailers, between February 2009 to August 2017.

If you have one of the affected products, you can call New Widetech at 877-251-1512 between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.recallrtr.com/nwtdehumidifier or http://www.newwidetech.com/en/. You will get a prorated refund, based on the age of the dehumidifier.

You can see the list of impacted models below, or visit the CSPC website for photos of the affected models.