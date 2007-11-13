The Best Glue

By Ivette Manners
Updated July 20, 2009
Don Penny
Real Simpletested lots of adhesives. Stick to these for any of your projects.
The Best School Glues

Winner:

The Original Super Glue All-Purpose White Glue

The tube's "super-narrow tip" and the way it left paper "dry, not soggy" impressed testers.

Runner-up: Elmer's Glue-all Multi-purpose Glue

This glue, familiar to students for decades, "works every time," said a tester.

The Best Glue Sticks

Winner:

Elmer's Washable School Glue Stick

Testers liked that it came out purple ("so you can see exactly where you put it") yet dried clear. It fastened "perfectly," too.

Runner-up: The Original Super Glue Glue Stick

Unlike other contenders, this stick "didn't go on gummy." And since it dries slowly, users can easily make quick changes.

The Best Spray Adhesives

Winner:

Elmer's Extra Strength Spray Adhesive

Nearly odor-free, this spray bonded rapidly and tightly "with no nasty wrinkles or bubbles."

Runner-up: Duro All-Purpose Spray Adhesive

This fast-acting product went on evenly―"no drips," one tester noted―but still left time to make adjustments.

The Best Heavy-Duty Glues

Winner:

Scotch Super Glue Liquid Plus

Testers loved how deftly the product reunited a chair leg with its loose metal caster. The spillproof case won big points, too.

Runner-up: Dap One Stik 2 Crystal Clear Permanent Adhesive

Featuring a narrow tip at one end and a wide tip at the other, this glue “seamlessly” repaired a tile.

