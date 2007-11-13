The Best Glue
The Best School Glues
Winner:
The Original Super Glue All-Purpose White Glue
The tube's "super-narrow tip" and the way it left paper "dry, not soggy" impressed testers.
Runner-up: Elmer's Glue-all Multi-purpose Glue
This glue, familiar to students for decades, "works every time," said a tester.
The Best Glue Sticks
Winner:
Elmer's Washable School Glue Stick
Testers liked that it came out purple ("so you can see exactly where you put it") yet dried clear. It fastened "perfectly," too.
Runner-up: The Original Super Glue Glue Stick
Unlike other contenders, this stick "didn't go on gummy." And since it dries slowly, users can easily make quick changes.
The Best Spray Adhesives
Winner:
Elmer's Extra Strength Spray Adhesive
Nearly odor-free, this spray bonded rapidly and tightly "with no nasty wrinkles or bubbles."
Runner-up: Duro All-Purpose Spray Adhesive
This fast-acting product went on evenly―"no drips," one tester noted―but still left time to make adjustments.
The Best Heavy-Duty Glues
Winner:
Scotch Super Glue Liquid Plus
Testers loved how deftly the product reunited a chair leg with its loose metal caster. The spillproof case won big points, too.
Runner-up: Dap One Stik 2 Crystal Clear Permanent Adhesive
Featuring a narrow tip at one end and a wide tip at the other, this glue “seamlessly” repaired a tile.