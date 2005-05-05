The Best Cordless Drills

Black & Decker 6-Volt Pivot Plus Driver

Weight: 2 pounds.



What it comes with: A Phillips/flat-head double-ended screw tip (drill-bit kits sold separately), a cell phone-style charger that plugs into the end of the handle (easier than removing the batteries), a light to help you see what you're doing, and a tape measure you can use while it's attached to the drill or on its own.



How it works: The training bra of drills, this one will not intimidate even the most power tool-phobic. The two gears are marked drill holes and drive screws, and a button adjusts the handle so you can work straight on or at an angle. It's a great choice for putting together ready-to-assemble furniture and toys because it's so light and easy to maneuver in tight spaces.



To buy: $54, amazon.com.