IKEA Wants to Help You With Your Next Room Makeover

If you have a to-do list of renovation projects to tackle, you might be lucky enough to have IKEA foot the bill for a room makeover. The Swedish retailer is launching their fourth season of “IKEA Home Tour,” in which design experts visit various cities in the U.S., helping people solve their design and organizational dilemmas. The makeovers are documented through short videos that can be viewed on IKEA’s Home Tour website. Past episodes include dining room, kids’ bathroom, and garage makeovers.

Over the past seasons, the design team has visited 21 markets—this year, they plan on heading to Philadelphia, New York/New Jersey area, Washington, D.C., and Boston. If you live in one of those areas, you can enter to win a free room makeover.

To enter, you’ll have to tell IKEA what room you want to renovate and answer this prompt: “Tell us about your aspirations—be it starting a family or your own home-based business—and how this makeover can help make them a reality.” Additionally, the retailer wants you to submit a two- to three-minute video of the outside of your house, a panoramic view of the room, a glimpse into your family and everyone’s personalities, and a description of your house, style, and why you need IKEA’s help.

“Everyone deserves a comfortable home that fits their lifestyle and supports their dreams and aspirations,” Kerri Homsher, IKEA Home Tour project manager said in a press release. “The Home Tour videos are meant to inspire consumers and help them realize that they can easily and affordably update their living spaces to reflect their personal needs and tastes.”

Check out the submission deadlines below and enter to win here.

Philadelphia: 8/24-9/24

New York/New Jersey: 10/9-11/12

Washington, D.C.: 1/1-2/4