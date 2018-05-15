This brand new credit card will make redecorating your home with IKEA essentials easier (and more affordable) than ever.

Home décor junkies, DIY addicts, and budget-conscious shoppers alike already love IKEA for its range of products, affordable prices, and distinctive food offerings (vegan hot dogs, anyone?)—and now there’s another reason to love the Swedish furniture company: a store-branded credit card.

Announced Tuesday, the new IKEA Visa Credit Card is an opportunity for frequent IKEA customers to earn extra money toward their Ektorp and Skådis purchases, plus other perks. Cardholders earn 5 percent back in rewards (delivered in the form of IKEA rewards certificates, in $15 increments, usable in U.S. stores or online) on all IKEA purchases and on TaskRabbit assembly services.

Cardholders can also earn 3 percent back on dining, grocery, and utility purchases, and 1 percent on all other purchases made with the card. That can quickly add up to a serious chunk of change to spend at IKEA, especially if you already shop at the big blue store often. And if you’re planning a major room (or whole-house) overhaul, the card could help you alleviate some of the costs.

In addition to the store rewards, cardholders can enjoy free standard shipping and delivery on in-store IKEA purchases until August 31, 2018. Spending $500 or more outside IKEA and its affiliate companies within 90 days of opening the card can also earn cardholders a bonus $25 reward certificate to IKEA. Also, when you open and use the card, you can get $25 off your first IKEA purchase. Cardholders are automatically enrolled in the IKEA Family Loyalty program (if they are not already members).

The card has no annual fee and includes standard card perks like card replacement, car rental protection, and more. The APR is 21.99 percent, which is on the high side, but not a problem if you are able to pay off your credit card balance in full each month. There’s no foreign transaction fee, and penalty fees are up to $37.

In terms of reward cards, it’s a pretty good deal, especially if you’re a frequent IKEA shopper. And the wood card image—reflective of IKEA’s standard laminate finish furnishings—isn’t a bad touch, either.