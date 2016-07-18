How to Paint Laminate
Follow these directions to transform your laminate surfaces or furniture.
| Credit: Scovad/Getty Images
This type of material can save you a buck, but it doesn’t have to look cheap. Make your laminate look more upscale, or even like new again, with a simple paint job. Like any other paint project, preparation is key—so take a look at the steps below before you get started.
- Clean the surface, then lightly sand with 220-grit sandpaper. You don’t want to go overboard since the surface isn’t as sturdy as wood. This step is important because laminate usually has a smooth, shiny surface, which makes it hard for the paint to stick.
- Wipe away dust with a damp cloth and dry thoroughly.
- Use a primer formulated for use on laminate. Let dry.
- Apply two coats of high-quality eggshell or semigloss paint, which is more durable than flat paint.
- Allow the paint to cure (dry to medium hardness) for at least a week before using the surface. This will help the paint last longer.