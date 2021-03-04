What It Really Means When a House Has "Good Bones" (Plus, How to Tell)

"An easy place to start is to identify the 'bad bones,'" says Margie Lavender, principal New York studio director. These are major structural issues that are costly to repair. Some warning signs to look out for:

Cracks in foundation or masonry walls

Undersized framing in roofs or floors

Water in the basement

Termite damage

Evidence of mold

Obvious sagging in rooflines, floors, or exterior walls

"If you're not confident you can spot these on your own, keep in mind that before you close on the purchase of a home, you should insist on an independent inspection by a professional inspector. This will not detail every minor imperfection but should bring to light any serious concerns," explains Carl Baker, principal Oakland studio director.