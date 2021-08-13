8 Home Upgrades That Don't Pay Off  

Extensive Landscaping

Landscaping can definitely improve your home's curb appeal, but if you get carried away, you'll end up wasting your money. "Spending $15,000 on exotic plants, flowers, and trees won't add any more value to your house than cleaning around the house and adding sod to create a well-maintained lawn that looks lush and fabulous," says Ula Zucker Williams, a real estate advisor at Compass in Boca Raton, Fla.

Ditto for a waterfall that cascades down into the pool—and that's because landscaping choices are a personal preference. "A buyer may care and give the exotic landscaping value, but the appraiser doesn't care if your palms are exotic or not," she explains.

Her view is shared by Christopher Totaro, an agent at Warburg Realty in New York City. "Once you go beyond manicuring the yard and adding a few splashes of color, you are spending the extra money for your own enjoyment, so don't plan on making a profit." If your lawn is brown, by all means, he says laying sod can improve curb appeal and help the home to sell faster. "But going much beyond that will be a waste of funds," Totaro warns.

RELATED: 5 Easy-to-Grow, Flowering Plants to Boost Your Home's Curb Appeal