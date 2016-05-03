7 Expert Home Staging Tips You Can Do Yourself

4 Upgrade Rugs

“Buy rugs that actually fit your rooms and your furniture,” says Salaway. For a living room rug, avoid one that’s too small; make sure at least the front legs of your couch or chairs are touching the rug. The right-sized rug in a complementary style to the room will make the space look larger and feel more “pulled together.”

Here are some of the best places to shop for an affordable rug online.