7 Best Home Improvement Shows to Binge-Watch on Netflix

During a winter when many of us are spending more time indoors plotting home improvement projects and watching TV, it's the perfect time to binge-watch some home design shows (after you've finished watching Bridgerton and everything Bridgerton-adjacent, of course). From room makeover challenges to organization transformations, these shows will inspire you to redecorate, tidy up, and reimagine your space. No matter if you're focused on making your home more functional with clever storage solutions or just want to drool over expensive renovations, these home improvement shows on Netflix have you covered.

Get Organized With The Home Edit

If Tidying Up with Marie Kondo sparked a major organizational overhaul in your home when it launched back in January 2019, the Home Edit's Netflix show will inspire you to refresh those efforts. Watch as the organizing duo tidies up the homes of both celebs (hello, Reese Witherspoon's closet!) and everyday families. This is the motivation you need to tackle that pantry makeover.

Interior Design Masters

It's like Master Chef, but for interior design buffs. Each week, the 10 contestants compete to have the best makeover, as determined by the judges. What keeps the show interesting is the variety of spaces that are revamped, with everything from restaurants, to dorm rooms, to family homes getting a chance to be transformed.

Dream Home Makeover

Fans of Studio McGee's signature luxe-yet-minimalist new traditional style will binge-watch the second season of Dream Home Makeover in one night. Watch as the design firm overhauls family homes, from cozy cabins to grand manors. Word of warning: this one will definitely make you want to redo your kitchen.

Queer Eye

If you're not fully caught up on all five seasons of Netflix's Queer Eye reboot (or just want to re-watch your favorite), now's the perfect time to stream this feel-good show. You'll feel inspired by all the "make betters" in each episode, including the meaningful home decor transformations led by Bobby Berk. You'll never believe that each of these makeovers happens in less than one week!

Styling Hollywood

Watch as the married business partners behind JSN studios take over celebrities' wardrobes and their homes. They style A-listers for the red carpet, and then make sure that their houses are equally as glamorous. In between the couture gowns and kitchen installs, you'll catch glimpses of the couple's personal life and how they navigate the complexities of Hollywood's social scene.

Tiny House Nation

Have you ever dreamed of living in a tiny house? Go ahead and live vicariously through the families of Tiny House Nation as they prep for future tiny-house life. The hosts are also renovation experts who create customized furniture and storage, proving that you really can find room for entertaining, hobbies, and even expansive shoe collections in a small space. If you're feeling cooped up in your own home, this show will make you appreciate every square foot you have.

Stay Here