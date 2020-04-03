5 Easy Home Improvement Projects You Can Work on Right Now
Time to get creative with what you have on hand.
Tackling home improvement projects during the coronavirus quarantine presents a particular challenge. While you may have an abundance of time at home to complete them, you might not have all of the necessary supplies and tools on hand. And you'll definitely want to avoid anything too dangerous that could result in a trip to the hospital. (Sorry, ladders are out.) But don't worry, there are still plenty of tasks you can check off the to-do list right now, starting with the simple-yet-satisfying ideas below. If you have extra paint, some basic gardening gear, and a tool kit at home, you have everything you'll need to work on these easy projects.
1
Use up spare paint
Many of us probably have an extra can or two of paint lying around, so why not put it to use? For a big impact, consider repainting your front door or an interior door in a contrasting color. You'll be surprised to see what a dramatic difference a freshly painted door makes. Follow our tips for painting front doors here.
You can also use a spare gallon of paint to give an old piece of furniture a modern makeover or finally paint that accent wall you've been thinking about for a while. Just as many people are experimenting with hair color while stuck at home, it's a good time to make bold paint choices—and since you won't be having guests over for a while, it will give you plenty of time to decide whether you like them.
Or, if you only have small containers of leftover paint, you can use them to touch up scuffed paint and trim around your home. It's amazing how a fresh coat of paint can make your entire home look instantly cleaner.
2
Start the weeding early
If we're going to be spending spring at home, those who are lucky enough to have a backyard will want to take full advantage of it. Start by clearing off the lawn and removing any branches or debris that have collected over the winter. Then, check for weeds in the lawn and garden beds.
To deal with those pesky weeds that grow in between patio pavers or bricks, grab a specially designed metal weed scraper or a sturdy brush with metal bristles. Especially if you have extra time on your hands right now, the formerly tedious task of weeding might actually feel cathartic.
3
Begin a homegrown garden
During quarantine, interest in growing our own food is spiking. Whether you have a large backyard or just a sunny windowsill, you can start your own home garden. Don't have a green thumb? Don't worry, just start with the easiest herbs to grow indoors, like rosemary and mint.
Starting a backyard garden for the first time? Begin with our start-a-garden checklist, which will help you consider all of the essentials, from sunlight to the type of soil you have. Then, consult our month-by-month gardening guide for the vegetables to plant all year round. In April, you can start transplanting early-season crops like radishes and spinach.
4
Finally hang up that artwork or shelves
Raise your hand if you have a piece of art or a shelf you've been meaning to install? Us, too. If you have a basic tool kit and the necessary mounting materials, quarantine is an excellent time to finally complete the project.
Follow these steps to hang up your art the right way—and try to avoid these common mistakes people make when displaying art.
5
Condition your wood furniture, leather sofa, and cast iron skillet
These are some home maintenance tasks we know we should be completing regularly, yet often put off. We're looking at you, dry wood furniture in need of conditioning and cast iron skillet that should be re-seasoned. If you're searching for ways to stave off the quarantine boredom, finally checking off some of the to-dos below can help.