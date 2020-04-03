5 Easy Home Improvement Projects You Can Work on Right Now

Many of us probably have an extra can or two of paint lying around, so why not put it to use? For a big impact, consider repainting your front door or an interior door in a contrasting color. You'll be surprised to see what a dramatic difference a freshly painted door makes. Follow our tips for painting front doors here.

You can also use a spare gallon of paint to give an old piece of furniture a modern makeover or finally paint that accent wall you've been thinking about for a while. Just as many people are experimenting with hair color while stuck at home, it's a good time to make bold paint choices—and since you won't be having guests over for a while, it will give you plenty of time to decide whether you like them.

Or, if you only have small containers of leftover paint, you can use them to touch up scuffed paint and trim around your home. It's amazing how a fresh coat of paint can make your entire home look instantly cleaner.

