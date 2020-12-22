This Under-Cabinet Light Bar Is the Solution to Dim and Dark Kitchens

Rooting around kitchen cabinets in the dark is not only frustrating, but dangerous—a slip of the hand can easily cause mugs, wine glasses, or Mason jars to fall off shelves and shatter. And if your kitchen suffers from a lack of light fixtures or natural light, having to install more lights can be a wire-filled hassle (and if you’re renting, it’s totally out of the question). With all that in mind, its easy to see why Amazon shoppers are turning to Good Earth Lighting’s light bar.
The under-cabinet light bar is not your typical stick-on LED light. Not only is it rechargeable, but it can also be activated via motion sensors. Shoppers on Amazon call it a “bright” and “excellent light source” (it illuminates everything within a 15-foot radius), and reviewers have given it an overall 4.4-star rating so far.
All you need to install the light bar are the four hanging Command strips that come with it. The cord-free light bar uses a lithium ion battery, which you can recharge with the included micro USB charging cord. Customers say they’ve installed it under everything from cabinets to sinks to home bars, and even in their closets, too.
One reviewer specifically loves how easy it is to carry this light bar around. “Because this light is about the size of a thick ruler, it is easy to slip into a large purse, beside the seat in a car, or in a book bag in case good emergency lighting is needed,” they said. “It even can be placed over a lamp shade for reading during a power outage or under a shade if downward light is not needed.”
Another shopper called it exactly what they were looking for: “Easy to install light, perfect for our backsplash. Love the option to motion detect or manually use on-off switch.”
Good Earth Lighting’s rechargeable LED light bar is currently just $27, and it’s not the brand’s only stick-on light source: Its round closet light and auto-timer light pucks are also in stock. Shop the light bar below to brighten up your kitchen or any other dim spot in your house.
To buy: $27; amazon.com.