9 Easy Home Improvements Under $100

While the kitchen underwent many changes during the remodel, one of the most dramatic upgrades is the painted cabinets. Luckily, it also happens to be one of the most affordable. After sanding and priming the units, Tusken painted them a modern gray hue. Sleek stainless steel pulls finish the look, but for only $2 or $3 a pop, they won’t break the $100 budget. Finally, by extending the original cabinets up to the ceiling, Tusken helps the room look taller than it did before.

Thinking about refinishing your own kitchen cabinets? Here's everything you need to know.