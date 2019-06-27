The Best Natural Products for Do-It-Yourself Pest Control in Your Home and Garden

Image zoom homedepot.com

Bugs, creatures, and critters are a part of life. In fact, the average home has more than 100 different species of flies, spiders, beetles, ants, and other bugs living within the walls, according to a 2017 study published in Biology Letters.

Though that fact may give you a case of the heebie-jeebies, most of those bugs are totally harmless. In fact, a few of them may indeed be helpful to your home. But, if you’re hoping to have a bug-free house, there are ways to get just that while still being friendly to the environment. Here are a few products and methods for do-it-yourself pest control to rid your home and your garden of creepy crawly insects for good.

Home Pest Control

The best pest control for your home starts by not letting them inside in the first place. And that begins by shoring up any bug and pest-friendly entryways.

To protect your home from pests, start with your windows. Check each window to make sure your screens are in good condition to ward off larger critters from entering. If you find any holes, patch them up with Window Screen Repair Tape, which you can pick up for $10 on Amazon.

Next, look at your doors. Ensure your door hits the floor and that there are no gaping seams. If you do find that your door doesn’t quite come all the way down, get a door sweep, like this one on Amazon. The tiny add-on will protect your home from bugs and from drafts and, at just $13, it’s a worthy investment.

Looking for specific DIY pest control for your indoor spaces? Here are a few more pest control products to try.

For Clothes Moths: Non-Toxic Moth Traps

The last thing you want is for your clothing to get invaded by moths. Stop the little guys in their tracks with a non-toxic moth trap. The trap hangs right in your closet and attracts moths with natural pheromones. The pest control product is easy to use and lasts for up to three months.

To buy: $26; amazon.com.

For Bed Bugs: Eco Defense Bed Bug Killer

Though there’s no great way to prevent bed bugs, you can kill them in a non-toxic way with Eco Defense Bed Bug Killer. The organic formula kills bed bugs on contact and won’t stain your fabrics.

To buy: $20; amazon.com.

For Indoor Flies: Athemo Newgraded USB Mosquito Killer Lamp

The absolute worst part of summer is mosquitos and flies. But, you can combat them with an LED light trap. The lamp kills the bugs without chemicals. Instead, it emits a 368nm wavelength mosquitos love. Flies and other insects are attracted to the light source and killed by the powerful cyclone that then collects the dead flies at the base.

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

For Ants and Cockroaches: Ecologic Home Insect Killer

If ants or cockroaches are your problems, it’s time to call in the big guns of pest control: Ecologic Home Insect Killer. The formula kills ants, roaches, spiders, and other insects on contact. And, its active ingredient is lemongrass oil, meaning its safe to use around both children and pets.

To buy: $11; amazon.com.

Garden Pest Control

Controlling pests outside is a bit harder, and a bit more delicate, than when you do your own pest control inside your home. This is, after all, their space too. When it comes to gardening specifically, though, there are a few steps you can take to keep bugs and other pests away from your precious garden.

To keep the plants you want and to get rid of those you don’t, first try an all-natural and homemade weed killer. This way, your gardenias can grow and the dandelions won’t. Next, it’s time to take on the pests with a little DIY pest control.

For Snails and Slugs: Slug and Snail Bait

These slow-moving creatures can cause real havoc in your garden. Control them with a bit of Slug and Snail Bait by Garden Safe. The tiny pellets are made with iron phosphate, which causes the snails and slugs to die within days of ingesting. The bait can be used around pets and children and is safe to use around your garden produce, too.

To buy: $11; walmart.com.

For Rodents: Ultrasonic Pest Repellent

To keep mice and other rodents away, try installing the Ultrasonic Pest Repeller by Zovenchi. The solar-powered spikes emit high-frequency soundwaves that are only audible to animals. The sound should be enough to deter any mice, birds, foxes, and deer from your garden, but be warned that your dog or cat may be sensitive to the noise when within range, too.

To buy: $33 (originally $99); amazon.com.

For Carpenter Ants: Cutter Natural Bug Control

For ants and other pests, try spraying a bit of Cutter Natural Bug Control. Once again made with lemongrass oil, the formula is safe to use around pets and children and covers up to 5,000-square-feet of space with just one bottle.

To buy: $12; homedepot.com.

If all else fails with your outdoor pest control, you could just install an indoor garden. That way, you can really keep the pests out for good. Or, just embrace the chaos and let that tiny, eight-legged spider live another day in the corner of your ceiling. We promise he won’t bite (probably).