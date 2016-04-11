10 Quick Curb Appeal Fixes to Sell Your House Faster

Image zoom David Papazian/Getty Images

First impressions do matter, especially in real estate. Buyers might be less likely to check out the rest of a house if the outside is rundown or unattractive—even if the interiors are stunning. If you’re looking to sell your house, a few quick, inexpensive changes to your home’s exterior could help make the process easier for you, from being able to sell faster and adding more value to the asking price. “Buyers start making assumptions about a home well before they step inside,” says Jeremy Wacksman, Chief Marketing Officer at Zillow. “Taking the time ensure your home looks its best both inside and out will help sellers get the best price possible for their home.”

To help homeowners with their curb appeal potential, Zillow Digs, the real estate site’s portal for décor and home improvement inspiration, recently conducted a survey in which they asked interior design experts and real estate professionals for their top 10 exterior fixes. “Whether you’re getting ready to sell, or you’re just looking to add a little extra pizazz to your home’s exterior, boosting your curb appeal can be quicker and easier than you might expect, you just have to pick the right projects,” says Kerrie Kelly of Kerrie Kelly Design Lab, a Zillow Digs expert. “Many of these quick-fix projects can be done in an afternoon, and without professional help. But be careful—anything that requires electrical work, fencing, or major landscaping are best left to the experts.”

Take a look at the top 10 curb appeal tips, which Zillow Digs shared exclusively with RealSimple.com, below: