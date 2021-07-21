This Vitamin-C Shower Filter Makes My Hair Soft and My Bathroom Smell Like Lavender

I can attest to the difference the VivaSpring filter makes. Even while living in a city that prides itself on its water quality, I clearly had some free chlorine coming through before adding the filter because I noticed my hair was easier to brush and my dry skin was less parched after one use. It's been a month, and now I'll even forget to moisturize after some showers. The fact that it was such an easy change to make for all of this good stuff to happen has me kicking myself that I didn't get one sooner (maybe before I went and gave myself a pixie cut).