This Modern Farmhouse Was Our Best-Selling House Plan of 2020—and Now It Can Be Yours for 10% Off

This year, our home wishlists only grew longer as we spent more time at home. Suddenly, our dream home had to have not only a porch (preferably two!), but also a cozy fireplace to snuggle around, spacious bedroom closets, a walk-in pantry, a laundry room, and don't forget the garage. Perhaps it's no surprise that the gorgeous Lowcountry Farmhouse—which checks all these boxes and more—was the best-selling house plan from Southern Living for 2020. For those looking to build their own house this year, the Lowcountry Farmhouse looked like their dream home come to life.