This Modern Farmhouse Was Our Best-Selling House Plan of 2020—and Now It Can Be Yours for 10% Off

This year, our home wishlists only grew longer as we spent more time at home. Suddenly, our dream home had to have not only a porch (preferably two!), but also a cozy fireplace to snuggle around, spacious bedroom closets, a walk-in pantry, a laundry room, and don't forget the garage. Perhaps it's no surprise that the gorgeous Lowcountry Farmhouse—which checks all these boxes and more—was the best-selling house plan from Southern Living for 2020. For those looking to build their own house this year, the Lowcountry Farmhouse looked like their dream home come to life.
Good news for those who plan to build a home in 2021 (or maybe weren't planning to, but can be swayed by a stunning house plan!): the Lowcountry Farmhouse, along with all of the house plans from Southern Living, are 10 percent off exclusively for Real Simple readers from now through January 10, 2021 with the discount code RS2020 entered at checkout. Build the house plan as is (we honestly wouldn't change a thing), or customize it to fit your family. Either way, you're one step closer to a home you'll love.
Shop the house plan: Lowcountry Farmhouse
This beautiful house plan combines classic architecture with modern farmhouse-inspired finishes. Warm details like rough-hewn hardwood floors and shiplap-paneled walls make this new home feel instantly cozy and comfortable. The kitchen had us at "farmhouse sink."
The best part about this house plan? There's not one but two porches for outdoor entertaining. The covered front porch was designed for porch swings, an abundance of potted plants, and lazy afternoons spent reading. At the back of the house, a spacious screened-in porch provides the ideal spot to relax outdoors while staying protected from pesky mosquitoes.
An added bonus: the house plan also includes a detached two-car garage. And when the extra room above the garage is completed, it adds 670 square feet of space to this already 2,754-square-foot home. You can finally have that artist's studio, workout room, or private reading nook you've always wanted. It's official: the perfect house plan does exist.