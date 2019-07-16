13 Incredible Amazon Prime Day Deals That Just Went Live—But Hurry, They End Tonight
You’ve waited until the last hours of Prime Day to shop? Luckily, there’s plenty of discounted must-have products left.
There are two types of people who shop Amazon Prime Day: Those who constantly refresh the Prime Day deals home page and the ones who have waited until now to shop. But hey, we’re not judging (it’s a marathon, not a sprint)! If you’re feeling buyer’s remorse because you might have missed some epic deals, have no fear. Some of the best Prime Day deals are still available, even as the clock ticks down to the very last hours of the sale.
This year, Amazon decided to bless us with two full days of deals to shop, including discounts on the best anti-aging products, must-have home essentials, and new kitchen appliances worthy of your countertops. We’re calling it now: This sale has been more epic than Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
While Prime Day might seem a little overwhelming to shop, Amazon makes it easy by rounding up the newest deals to hit the site on its Just Launched page. And to shop the deals that have been live since the beginning of the sale, you can check outthe Spotlight Deals page. If you’re just now getting up to speed, there’s even Lightning Deals of the Day, but you have to shop quick because they’re only available for six-hour timeframes.
Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of time to get the most-searched for product, the Ring Video Doorbell ($139 was $199; amazon.com), and one of the best-selling appliances, the Instant Pot ($50 was $100; amazon.com).
Remember, because some Prime Day deals are for members early, you’ll want to make sure you sign up before you check out the deal pages—it’s a 30-day free trial! Below we’ve done the hard for you last-minute shoppers, rounding up the best Amazon Prime Day deals to snatch up now before the day is over.
Mellanni Bed Sheet Set Brushed Microfiber 1800 Bed Sheets
To buy: $25 (was $30) use promo code RS180020 for 20 percent more off; amazon.com.
LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Moisturizer
To buy: $15 (was $20); amazon.com.
Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker
To buy: $100 (was $180); amazon.com.
Waterpik Water Flosser Electric Dental Countertop Oral Irrigator For Teeth
To buy: $40 (was $90); amazon.com.
Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner
To buy: $482 (was $600); amazon.com.
Kindle Paperwhite
To buy: $85 (was $130); amazon.com.
Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier
To buy: $200 (was $275); amazon.com.
iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum
To buy: $230 (was $475); amazon.com.
Wake-Up Light, LBell Alarm Clock
To buy: $37 (was $50); amazon.com.
AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit
To buy: $79 (was $150); amazon.com.
Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote
To buy: $25 (was $50); amazon.com.
Furbo Dog Camera
To buy: $135 (was $249); amazon.com.
Philips Hue Single Premium Smart Bulb
To buy: $35 (was $50); amazon.com.
