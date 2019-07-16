13 Incredible Amazon Prime Day Deals That Just Went Live—But Hurry, They End Tonight

Image zoom Amazon

There are two types of people who shop Amazon Prime Day: Those who constantly refresh the Prime Day deals home page and the ones who have waited until now to shop. But hey, we’re not judging (it’s a marathon, not a sprint)! If you’re feeling buyer’s remorse because you might have missed some epic deals, have no fear. Some of the best Prime Day deals are still available, even as the clock ticks down to the very last hours of the sale.

This year, Amazon decided to bless us with two full days of deals to shop, including discounts on the best anti-aging products, must-have home essentials, and new kitchen appliances worthy of your countertops. We’re calling it now: This sale has been more epic than Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Related: Today Is the Last Day to Get 23andMe’s Popular DNA Test Kit for 50% Off on Amazon

While Prime Day might seem a little overwhelming to shop, Amazon makes it easy by rounding up the newest deals to hit the site on its Just Launched page. And to shop the deals that have been live since the beginning of the sale, you can check outthe Spotlight Deals page. If you’re just now getting up to speed, there’s even Lightning Deals of the Day, but you have to shop quick because they’re only available for six-hour timeframes.

Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of time to get the most-searched for product, the Ring Video Doorbell ($139 was $199; amazon.com), and one of the best-selling appliances, the Instant Pot ($50 was $100; amazon.com).

Remember, because some Prime Day deals are for members early, you’ll want to make sure you sign up before you check out the deal pages—it’s a 30-day free trial! Below we’ve done the hard for you last-minute shoppers, rounding up the best Amazon Prime Day deals to snatch up now before the day is over.

Mellanni Bed Sheet Set Brushed Microfiber 1800 Bed Sheets

To buy: $25 (was $30) use promo code RS180020 for 20 percent more off; amazon.com.

LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Moisturizer

To buy: $15 (was $20); amazon.com.

Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker

To buy: $100 (was $180); amazon.com.

Waterpik Water Flosser Electric Dental Countertop Oral Irrigator For Teeth

To buy: $40 (was $90); amazon.com.

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner

To buy: $482 (was $600); amazon.com.

Kindle Paperwhite

To buy: $85 (was $130); amazon.com.

Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier

To buy: $200 (was $275); amazon.com.

iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum

To buy: $230 (was $475); amazon.com.

Wake-Up Light, LBell Alarm Clock

To buy: $37 (was $50); amazon.com.

AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit

To buy: $79 (was $150); amazon.com.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote

To buy: $25 (was $50); amazon.com.

Furbo Dog Camera

To buy: $135 (was $249); amazon.com.

Philips Hue Single Premium Smart Bulb

To buy: $35 (was $50); amazon.com.

Photos: Courtesy of Amazon