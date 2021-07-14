In the 2021 Real Simple Home, a Lackluster Basement Becomes a Fun Hangout Space for the Whole Crew

To design each area of the 2021 Real Simple Home, we paired an editor "client" with each designer to help determine the goals and challenges within the space. For the multipurpose basement, interior designer Raili Clasen and Real Simple's features editor, Brandi Broxson, joined forces to transform a boring basement into a multi-zoned space for entertaining, watching movies, and exercising. Shop all the inspiration, below.