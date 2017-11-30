15 Essentials Every Home Emergency Kit Should Have

While we all hope never to be in an emergency situation in our homes, having a plan and a well-stocked emergency kit just in case can offer some peace of mind. The best emergency kits don’t require anything fancy or expensive—basics like water, nonperishable food, extra batteries, and flashlights can save the day in a tough situation. The key is to package all of the supplies into a sturdy plastic bin, stash it in an easy-to-access spot in your house, and make sure the entire family knows where it is. Then, resist the urge to dip into your extra food or battery supplies during non-emergency situations, so you can rest assured you have the essentials on hand when you really need them.