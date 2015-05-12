6 Warm Weather Cocktail Accessories
Whale Juicer
Show off your cocktail-making skills by adding some freshly squeezed fruit juice to your beverages. This whale-tail juicer isn't too bulky and sits flat when not in use. Its cuteness might even encourage others to play bartender, so you don't end up preparing drinks all night long.
To buy: $10, potterybarn.com.
Featured May 2015
Ice Crusher Mallet With Bag
There's nothing more satisfying on a sweltering day than a nice, cool beverage. And nothing elevates a cocktail (or mocktail) like perfectly crushed ice. This bag-and-mallet kit lends a truly authentic feel to your mojitos, while also allowing you to release any aggression from the previous week.
To buy: $30, crateandbarrel.com.
Stone Drink Dispenser
What’s more fun than a tap for your favorite liquor right at your home bar? Your guests will be love this handpicked stone-and-stainless-steel accessory. Plus, if you set up a few alongside mixers, you’ve got an instant do-it-yourself cocktail bar.
To buy: $125, uncommongoods.com.
The Porthole Infuser
This showstopper will make even the most novice mixologist look like a pro. Infuse fruits and herbs into your favorite liquor and watch the blending begin. You can also use this vessel to infuse oils, or make salad dressings, cucumber spa water, and more—the options are endless!
To buy: $100, momastore.com.
Sphere Ice Molds
If you are a whisky aficionado or simply prefer your drink on the rocks, these spheres will cool it without diluting with water. The large balls of ice melt slower than traditional cubes, which would also make them a great addition to your pitcher of large-batch beverages. You could even freeze a variety of fruits and zests within the spheres and add them to sangria for extra oomph.
To buy: $11, surlatable.com.
Godinger Silver Art Co Cocktail Stirrers
Prepping for a thirst-quenching get together ahead of time? Mark your punch bowls and pitchers with these gleaming identifiers. Whether it’s bloody marys at brunch or cosmos after dark, these stir sticks will remove the guesswork.
To buy: $43, wayfair.com.
