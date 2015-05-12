6 Warm Weather Cocktail Accessories

If you are a whisky aficionado or simply prefer your drink on the rocks, these spheres will cool it without diluting with water. The large balls of ice melt slower than traditional cubes, which would also make them a great addition to your pitcher of large-batch beverages. You could even freeze a variety of fruits and zests within the spheres and add them to sangria for extra oomph.



To buy: $11, surlatable.com.