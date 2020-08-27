Is That Product Really Sustainable? Need-to-Know Tips for Becoming a Savvy, Sustainable Shopper

Educating yourself also means understanding the nuances of trying to live as sustainably as possible. Johansen admits that things aren’t always so black-and-white. For something to be entirely sustainable, everything involved in its creation, lifespan, and impact would have to be as well. You’ll find that no product can be truly, perfectly, 100-percent sustainable, as there will pretty much always be waste involved at some point of a product’s lifecycle.

For example, the newsletter Fashion x Sustainability, by Rajan Roy, digs deeper into the nuances at play, particularly in the fashion industry. “Evaluating the environmental impact of every product is rife with contradictions and complexities,” Roy says. “Maybe you switch a T-shirt line to organic cotton, but what about the water consumption in the production of the cotton? Maybe you have a new line of recycled plastic leggings, but are having them shipped from the manufacturer.”

But committing to greener living is about doing small things where and when you can, including doing the work to identify and buy sustainable products. It comes down to us as consumers to examine products’ overall impact on the environment and to find ways to mitigate it. Don’t just opt for something with an “eco” or “green” label slapped on it; it starts all the way back in the supply chain, where a product begins to build its environmental effect. Be curious, do your homework, and be smart about weighing the pros and cons.