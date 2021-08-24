5 Ways You Can Use Your Money Right Now to Help Save the Planet

Sustainable banking

Sustainable banking has been described by experts as one of the easiest and most impactful actions you can take to help address climate change. Here's why: In the five years since the Paris Agreement, the world's 60 biggest banks have provided $3.8 trillion in funding for fossil fuel projects that contribute to climate change.

This information comes courtesy of a report from the Rainforest Action Network (RAN) titled "Banking on Climate Chaos," which detailed the ways in which global banks such as JP Morgan Chase, Citi, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America are leading contributors to climate change and are financing fossil fuel projects and companies that impact communities every single day. It's critical for consumers to understand that banks have a very real impact on this issue, and that the money banks have available to provide funding and loans for environmentally harmful projects comes from you—and from your checking and savings accounts.

The good news is that in recent years, a cottage industry of smaller financial services providers has launched with the express purpose of using the money you and I deposit into our checking and savings accounts exclusively to fund projects designed to address climate change, including renewable energy projects and responsible agriculture. Some of the most notable names in this space include Ando, Aspiration, and Climate First Bank.

As Ando points out on its website, by switching to a financial services provider focused on using your money to address climate change, you can potentially have 27 times the impact of other environmental actions—more than putting solar panels on your roof, taking shorter showers, or going vegan.

The added bonus of making the switch to such financial service providers is that you may even save money. Ando, for instance, charges no monthly fees on its accounts and offers an industry-leading interest rate of up to five percent.