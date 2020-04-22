These 8 “Sustainable” Habits Aren’t as Green as You Might Think—Here’s How to Fix Them

The Mistakes: Perhaps no item of daily use has been as criticized as the plastic bag, and the obvious substitute has become a simple cotton tote bag. But the wholesome image is a complex one that looks at immediate versus long-term effects, the amount of resources wasted, and the levels of pollution produced.

Denmark’s Ministry of Health and Food found in 2018 that a natural cotton bag must be used more than 20,000 times—or for about 55 years—before it has the same environmental impact as a lightweight single-use plastic grocery bag. Much of the impact comes from cotton’s high demand for water and the use of an ozone-depleting chemical to treat the plant. The result is a highly resource-costly product.

What to Do Instead: Before you toss your tote bags, embrace the fact that the best bag to use is one you already own—no matter what it’s made from. “It really depends on how many times you’re going to use it and, especially with plastic, how carefully you dispose of it once its useful life is over,” says sustainable development specialist Francesca Zoppi. “Each little sustainable action we make at this stage is critical, so use the bags that you will reuse the most.”

Also, interestingly, the reusable polyurethane bags sold at grocery stores may not be as chic as tote bags, but after being reused only 14 times, they’re more sustainable than conventional plastic bags.