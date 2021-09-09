Conduct label critiques.

While it's unreasonable to expect consumers to research every single purchase, it is simple enough to become more educated shoppers who arrive at a store armed with the mental knowledge and tools needed for 'label critiques,' says Yoo. By label critiques, Yoo means looking for specific eco-friendly certifications and logos on the packaging of items you select when shopping.

A few of the most notable certification logos to keep your eyes peeled for when choosing a product include the Leaping Bunny certified symbol, the EPA Safer Choice logo, and the BCorp symbol.

The EPA Safer Choice program was created to help consumers find cleaning and other products that are not only safer for you and your family but also for the environment. These products should have safer chemical ingredients. As the EPA website explains: "Companies who make products carrying the Safer Choice label have invested heavily in research and reformulation to ensure that their products meet the Safer Choice Standard. These companies are leaders in safer products and sustainability."

BCorp certification meanwhile, indicates that the company responsible for creating the product you're about to buy is one focused on balancing profit with purpose. In order to obtain BCorp status, a business must go through extensive and rigorous review to ensure it meets "the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability." B Corps are focused on accelerating a global culture shift in a way that meaningfully redefines success in the business world and builds a more sustainable economy.

"It's important to pay attention to labels and look for these types of certifications, because there's a lot of 'greenwashing' going on right now," Yoo points out.

What that means is that product manufacturers are well aware that consumers are more eager than ever to purchase items they feel good about, that won't harm the planet, and that can be disposed of responsibly. To attract this type of consumer, many companies make sustainability claims on packaging that are not entirely legitimate.

"It's a completely unregulated space, and so it's really on consumers to parse through all of the marketing language, which is asking a lot of the consumer," says Yoo. "The average consumer has good intentions, but doesn't necessarily have the time or expertise to do a deep dive on all the products they purchase, which is why greenwashing is so rampant."

Searching for eco-friendly and sustainble certifications on products is at least one way to ensure that the company making the items you select is trying to do right by the planet.

This step alone, however, is not enough, particularly when it comes to reducing reliance on single-use plastics. It is merely the low hanging fruit.