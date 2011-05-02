9 Green Cleaning Products for a More Sustainable Scrub
Green cleaning products may seem weaker or less potent than their non-green contemporaries, but these eco-friendly cleaners (just like a good homemade weed killer) pack a powerful punch. Modern green cleaning products are just as strong as traditional cleaners, and they tend to smell better: Imagine replacing all those strong chemical scents with hints of essential oils, herbs, and fruits.
There’s more to it than just natural ingredients, though: Most green cleaning products also come in refillable containers, which mean less plastic use. Using them often means keeping waste out of landfills. (Anyone embarking on a zero waste lifestyle will want to invest in some glass cleaning containers.) Other eco-friendly cleaning products come in recyclable containers, so recycling them is possible and relatively easy.
Transitioning to a green clean may sound challenging, but it’s really not. This list highlights eight great places to start: cleaning products that can make everything from dishes to floors and tiles sparkle. Next time a go-to glass cleaner or everyday disinfecting spray is used up, look for a green alternative that accomplishes the same task. By working piece-by-piece through your cleaning supplies, you can make your to-do list a little better for the environment without wasting a drop of the cleaning products you already have. At the end of the process—and there’s a chance it might take a while, especially if you just stocked up on your older cleaning supplies—you’ll have a whole new cleaning repertoire that you can really feel good about.
Once you’ve started using green cleaning products, you’ll never go back. These cleaning supplies are healthier for everyone in your home and the environment, and they can still get the job done. A freshly cleaned home feels cleaner—and smells more natural—when it’s free of harsh chemicals, and the right green cleaning products can get you that feeling every time you use them. Stock up with these essentials, then keep an eye out for green versions of your favorite cleaning supplies: You may be surprised by how many green cleaning products are already on shelves.
For Glass: Windex With Vinegar in 100% Ocean Bound Plastic Bottles
Why We Love It
Hailed as the world’s first bottle of glass cleaner made from 100 percent recycled ocean plastic collected in Haiti, the Philippines, and Indonesia.
Kick It Up a Notch
When you’re cleaning mirrors, cleaning expert Melissa Maker suggests wiping in an S pattern to avoid streaks.
To buy: $4; homedepot.com.
For Countertops: Force of Nature
Why We Love It
Donna Smallin Kuper, a certified housecleaning technician, raves about this electronic spray bottle, which zaps water, salt, and vinegar into a sanitizer.
Kick It Up a Notch
The vinegar here is electrolyzed (so an electric current changes the composition of the vinegar with the other ingredients), making it safe to use on sealed stone, like granite.
To buy: Starter Kit, $90; forceofnatureclean.com.
For Dishes: Dawn Pure Essentials Dishwashing Liquid
Why We Love It
A favorite brand among cleaning experts, Dawn now offers a dish soap formulated with biodegradable ingredients and essential oils.
Kick It Up a Notch
Simply add a few drops of this gentle dish soap to water to clean marble and granite.
To buy: $5; target.com.
For Kitchens: Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Baking Soda Cream Cleaner
Why We Love It
This baking soda paste has enough oomph to cut through hardened grease on your stove.
Kick It Up a Notch
Think beyond your cooktop and use this cleaner to make your pots and pans, sink, and faucet sparkle.
To buy: $5; mrsmeyers.com.
For Doorknobs: Seventh Generation Disinfectant Spray
Why We Love It
Thyme oil is the star ingredient, so it’s safe to spritz around kids.
Kick It Up a Notch
Use this spray whenever you need to disinfect, but allow it to sit for 10 minutes to help eliminate the bacteria.
To buy: $6; target.com.
For Bathrooms: Mr. Clean Clean Freak Deep Cleaning Mist
Why We Love It
Not only does the continuous-spray setting cover a huge surface area, but the spray nozzle is reusable. Just unscrew the empty bottle and attach a new one.
Kick It Up a Notch
Safe for use on stainless steel too.
To buy: $5; target.com.
For Floors: Bona Hardwood Floor Cleaner With Cedar Wood
Why We Love It
Bona’s water-based floor cleaner is simple to use—just spray and mop. Plus, it’s Greenguard Gold certified for its low VOC emissions.
Kick It Up a Notch
Use it with Kuper’s pick: the Libman Wonder Mop. She loves that the detachable, microfiber head is easy to wring out and throw into the wash.
To buy: $9; bedbathandbeyond.com.
Liquid Laundry Detergent: Arm & Hammer Clean & Simple
Why We Love It
One of Arm & Hammer’s newest innovations has just six ingredients.
Kick It Up a Notch
Skip the hot water—this detergent works well in cold too, which requires less energy.
To buy: $8; homedepot.com.
Fabric Softener: 9 Elements Purifying Softener
Why We Love It
Not a fabric softener in the traditional sense, this rinse has a high concentration of vinegar that can remove years of residue and helps restore color.
Kick It Up a Notch
If you have stubborn underarm stains on a well-worn shirt, give it a spin with this rinse.
To buy: Pack of 2, price pending; nine-elements.com.