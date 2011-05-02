9 Green Cleaning Products for a More Sustainable Scrub

Green cleaning products may seem weaker or less potent than their non-green contemporaries, but these eco-friendly cleaners (just like a good homemade weed killer) pack a powerful punch. Modern green cleaning products are just as strong as traditional cleaners, and they tend to smell better: Imagine replacing all those strong chemical scents with hints of essential oils, herbs, and fruits.

There’s more to it than just natural ingredients, though: Most green cleaning products also come in refillable containers, which mean less plastic use. Using them often means keeping waste out of landfills. (Anyone embarking on a zero waste lifestyle will want to invest in some glass cleaning containers.) Other eco-friendly cleaning products come in recyclable containers, so recycling them is possible and relatively easy.

Transitioning to a green clean may sound challenging, but it’s really not. This list highlights eight great places to start: cleaning products that can make everything from dishes to floors and tiles sparkle. Next time a go-to glass cleaner or everyday disinfecting spray is used up, look for a green alternative that accomplishes the same task. By working piece-by-piece through your cleaning supplies, you can make your to-do list a little better for the environment without wasting a drop of the cleaning products you already have. At the end of the process—and there’s a chance it might take a while, especially if you just stocked up on your older cleaning supplies—you’ll have a whole new cleaning repertoire that you can really feel good about.

Once you’ve started using green cleaning products, you’ll never go back. These cleaning supplies are healthier for everyone in your home and the environment, and they can still get the job done. A freshly cleaned home feels cleaner—and smells more natural—when it’s free of harsh chemicals, and the right green cleaning products can get you that feeling every time you use them. Stock up with these essentials, then keep an eye out for green versions of your favorite cleaning supplies: You may be surprised by how many green cleaning products are already on shelves.