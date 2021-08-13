What exactly is community solar?

As Energy.gov explains, community solar allows customers to subscribe to a share of a solar project or solar farm, usually in their geographic area. The local solar farm, in turn, generates renewable electricity for the grid and the utility company distributes this electricity to its customers.

Ideally, the solar power generated by the farm offsets most or all of the fossil fuel (or brown power) used by your home or residence. And in exchange for subscribing to the solar farm, community solar customers receive a credit on their monthly electricity bill for the power generated by their share of the community solar program. The credits reduce what you owe your utility company each month.

"The utility recognizes each subscriber as providing clean power to the grid and rewards them by giving them community solar credits on their bill. In many cases, the credits zero out the existing utility bill," says the website SunShare Community Solar.