Can't Find a Charging Station for Your EV? Let Us Help!

I'm more than a little bit in love with electric cars. We've only bought about five tanks of gas per year since we invested in a straight-up electric car and a plug-in hybrid, as we're able to do most of our errand-running, commuting, and driving by charging up at home.

And we've even managed to do a few road trips with our EV—though a long one last year was definitely a different experience than our old gas-powered road trips, with a longer wait time to refuel, and a little bit of a detour to find the fastest charger.

That's one of the biggest hurdles people have on their road to buying an electric vehicle. In fact, a recent survey by Consumer Reports found that 61 percent of people said that charging logistics—when and where they'd be able to charge their cars—would likely prevent them from buying an electric car.

Fortunately, charging an electric vehicle is getting easier by the day. For most day-to-day driving, home charging will be the way to go. But if you're worried your car will conk out on a road trip, there's good news: "There are already 125,000 public charging ports at 50,000 locations across the U.S., including over 26,000 fast-charging ports," says Britt Carmon, senior advocate, Federal Clean Vehicles & Fuels at the National Resource Defense Council. "But we still have a bit to go, both in terms of building out the network and in educating folks to alleviate common misconceptions."

Still not convinced? Here's what you need to know about recharging an EV.

Electric Vehicle Charging on the Go

There are three levels of EV charging, depending on how quickly you need to charge and what's available to you. Level 1 (110 volts) uses a standard outlet and can take a day or more to fully charge your car, depending on your car's range and how low you let the charge go. Level 2 chargers, which can be easily installed at your house or available at some locations, use 240 volts of power (like your dryer and other major appliances), and can give you about 32 miles of range per hour of charging. Level 3 (or DC fast) chargers deliver 480 volts of power, helping you recover up to 80 percent of your range in less than 30 minutes.

If you're on a road trip, you'd most likely seek out the DC fast chargers to get you back on the road quickly—unless you can find a level 2 charger somewhere where you'd like hang out for a few hours, like a shopping center or a zoo or other attraction.

Chargers have been cropping up at nearly anywhere you might spend time—the supermarket, malls, theme parks, theaters, libraries, hotels, restaurants, Airbnbs, schools—and even some gas stations. (We're partial to Royal Farms, which offer super-fast charging and excellent fries to snack on while you wait.)

You'll be able to find more and more EV charging options in the next few years, as the federal government invests in fast chargers in highway rest stops, and private companies use chargers to entice customers to spend more time at their business. "With private and public investments – including redirecting funding from versatile pots of transportation funds toward the buildout of EV charging – and policies or regulations that encourage utilities to step up, we can expand our nation's charging infrastructure to meet the needs of all consumers," Carmon says.

Apps and Sites to Help You Find EV Chargers

Most electric vehicles come with an app installed in the car's system to help you locate the nearest charger, and even get you directions to it. But the interface can sometimes be a little bit clunky to manage (especially while you're driving!). If you're going on a long trip, it pays to plan ahead to allow you to pick a charging station closest to your route, and ensure you get a DC fast charger to speed up your charging time.

Many of the apps and sites have similar capabilities, letting you map out a route, find appropriate chargers (even from outside their network), and suit your timeframe and your budget. Consider downloading some of these options.