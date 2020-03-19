5 Clever Energy-Saving Tips You’ll Wish You Knew Sooner

When it comes to adjusting the temperature in your home, experts recommend thinking of your house as an envelope. Jeff Starkey, vice president of Atlas Butler, a heating, cooling and plumbing company in Columbus, Ohio, says that to maintain your heat in the winter or your air conditioning in the summer you’ll want to seal all cracks. You could pay someone to come do this task for you, but it will run about $250, Starkey says.

Instead, Zillow Lifestyle Expert Amanda Pendleton suggests first doing some things yourself. “Add weather stripping to drafty doors and caulk drafty windows,” Pendleton says.

If you still need help, experts will be able to inspect other culprits. “Ducts are also a common source of leaks, so have your contractor look for holes, tears, and other signs of leaking ducts and seal them,” Pendleton says.

A contractor can also check on other common sources of leaks in your home, including your chimney, plumbing stack, and attic door.