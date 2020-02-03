6 Eco-Friendly Bath Products That Are Way Better Than Disposable Options
Here's how to ditch the single-use makeup remover wipes and save on toilet paper.
For most of us, disposable, single-use products are still deeply intertwined with our daily routines—despite our best attempts to shop more sustainably. If you've already switched out paper towels for reusable cloths and disposable lunch bags for reusable ones, the next step is to reevaluate your bathroom essentials. Still using disposable makeup wipes? How about single-use razors or dental flossers? Here are some simple product swaps that can make your daily routine more sustainable. Plus, you may just find you like this biodegradable floss and package-free shampoo even better than your old products.
1
Quip Toothbrush
You're technically supposed to replace your toothbrush every three to four months, but with Quip's reusable electric toothbrush, you only have to replace the brush head. Instead of signing up for subscription refills, order the refills all at once to cut down on packaging and travel.
Compared to electric toothbrushes that sit on a charging stand 24/7, Quip recommends using a single rechargeable AAA battery, which only needs to be recharged overnight once every three months.
And if electric toothbrushes aren't your thing? Consider switching from a plastic toothbrush to a biodegradable bamboo option.
To buy: From $40, quip.com.
2
Package-Free Shampoo Bar
Not only does this honey-toffee scented shampoo bar require no packaging, but it replaces up to three bottles of liquid shampoo. Translation: So much plastic is saved. Made with honey, this shampoo will moisturize your hair, while imparting a sweet scent.
To buy: $11, lush.com.
3
TUSHY Bidet Attachment
Does your family go through a roll of toilet paper in less than a day? This convenient bidet attachment will not only help cut down on the amount of toilet paper you use, but it's also gentler on your bum.
To buy: $79, amazon.com.
4
Biodegradable Dental Floss
Instead of throwing out a plastic floss container every month (assuming we all floss every day, right?), opt for this refillable glass container. The floss itself is made from real silk, and it's also 100-percent biodegradable. An added bonus: I've been using this floss for several months now, and my guests always ask where I got such cute floss!
To buy: $2.50, publicgoods.com.
5
Reusable Makeup Remover Wipes
It's officially time to ditch the disposable makeup remover wipes. What we're using instead: washable makeup remover pads that can be thrown in the washing machine and reused again and again.
To buy: $10, amazon.com.
6
Flamingo Razor
If you're still using disposable razors, it's well past the time to switch to a reusable razor. Flamingo's has a modern design you'll want to keep for years to come, as well as an ergonomic handle. To avoid the waste of packaging, order many blade refills at once rather than signing up for a refill subscription.
To buy: From $9, flamingo.com.