6 Eco-Friendly Bath Products That Are Way Better Than Disposable Options

You're technically supposed to replace your toothbrush every three to four months, but with Quip's reusable electric toothbrush, you only have to replace the brush head. Instead of signing up for subscription refills, order the refills all at once to cut down on packaging and travel.

Compared to electric toothbrushes that sit on a charging stand 24/7, Quip recommends using a single rechargeable AAA battery, which only needs to be recharged overnight once every three months.

And if electric toothbrushes aren't your thing? Consider switching from a plastic toothbrush to a biodegradable bamboo option.

To buy: From $40, quip.com.