5 Earth-Friendly Products to Simplify Your Life
Stasher Reusable Food Bag
Save the environment with these bright colored, reusable silicone storage bags that will keep your food fresh.
To buy: $15; amazon.com.
Pink Larkspur and Wildflower Seed Plantable Handmade Cotton Paper Card
Everyday greeting cards get an eco-friendly transformation with seed paper stock. The lucky recipient receives a special message as well as the first stake in their garden of wild flowers.
To buy: $4, etsy.com.
Klip It Cutlery Set
Skip the disposable fork and make your office supplies work overtime. When lunchtime rolls around, reach for your pens and replace the caps with this set of reusable plastic utensils.
To buy: $17; wayfair.com.
Beco Bones
Throw Sparky an eco-friendly bone. Made of recycled fibers, this squeaky playtime essential will keep your best friend happy for hours. Available in four colors.
To buy: $13, thrivemarket.com.
Klean Kanteen Steel Straws
Save the earth one iced coffee at a time with these colorful, reusable straws for pints and tumblers.
To buy: $10; target.com.