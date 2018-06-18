5 Earth-Friendly Products to Simplify Your Life

By Tamara Kraus
Updated June 24, 2018
Real Simple’s mission since it started in 2000 has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Stasher Reusable Food Bag 

Save the environment with these bright colored, reusable silicone storage bags that will keep your food fresh. 

To buy: $15; amazon.com

Pink Larkspur and Wildflower Seed Plantable Handmade Cotton Paper Card

Everyday greeting cards get an eco-friendly transformation with seed paper stock. The lucky recipient receives a special message as well as the first stake in their garden of wild flowers.

To buy: $4, etsy.com

Klip It Cutlery Set

Skip the disposable fork and make your office supplies work overtime. When lunchtime rolls around, reach for your pens and replace the caps with this set of reusable plastic utensils.

To buy: $17; wayfair.com. 

Beco Bones 

Throw Sparky an eco-friendly bone. Made of recycled fibers, this squeaky playtime essential will keep your best friend happy for hours. Available in four colors.

To buy: $13, thrivemarket.com.

Klean Kanteen Steel Straws

Save the earth one iced coffee at a time with these colorful, reusable straws for pints and tumblers. 

To buy: $10; target.com

